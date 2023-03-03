On Thursday, this 2022 video was posted on the Facebook page for the National Mall and Memorial Parks. "We owe a huge shout-out to our Facilities Management crew for their work on the necessary, but smelly, annual cleaning of the Reflecting Pool. The scrubbing is done, and after a pipe repair, we're expecting the pool to be refilled next week and looking great for all our cherry blossom visitors. Amazing work, team!"
How do they clean the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool?
Related to this story
Ever wonder how they clean the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.? This 2022 video shows the "Super-Scrubber" in actio…