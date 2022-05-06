How the VCU 'Heartbeats' program is fighting to reduce maternal deaths from domestic violence

For every 100,000 live births in Virginia, it’s estimated that 38 pregnant patients will die. In Central Virginia, which includes Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover counties, the maternal mortality rate is more than twice as high, according to health department data.

And people who are pregnant are at greater risk of experiencing intimate partner violence, creating a severe safety risk before, during and after a pregnancy.

The “Heartbeats” program at Virginia Commonwealth University is fighting to improve those odds in Richmond and its surrounding rural communities by improving access to medical care and services at no cost to patients for up to two years.

This can include help navigating the system, childbirth education classes, support groups, mental health services, ensuring housing stability, connecting patients with employment opportunities or providing transportation for essential needs.

Funded through a $1.5 million, five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the program’s goal is to help reduce maternal deaths from domestic violence and address the factors that have lead pregnant Black residents to die at twice the rate of their white counterparts.

Since October 2021, the initiative has enrolled about 60 patients. Most are referred by VCU Medical Center or community organizations.

Three in four identify as women and three in four identify as Black or African American, said Leann Ragland, lead advocate with Project Empower at VCU, which houses the “Heartbeats” program and is a community-based intervention program serving people who have experienced sexual assault, human trafficking or domestic violence.

Project Empower services about 100 to 125 pregnant or postpartum Virginians each year.

Weluna Finley, a licensed professional counselor, prenatal mental health specialist and a doula for more than 20 years, who works as a consultant for “Heartbeats,” said on Friday that it’s important to note the ties between domestic violence and maternal death.

Suicide and homicide are among the leading causes of pregnancy-associated death, Finley continued. The Virginia Department of Health estimated over a third of homicides are related to domestic violence.

“What we see on a day-to-day are clients who are pregnant in their prenatal period and they are victims of violence,” she said. “And they are in need of these resources and these support services. So it’s a pressing issue.”

Oftentimes the violence can begin during pregnancy, Finley said, and suicide rates have been known to spike when experiencing abuse.

Ragland added that racism within the health care system plays a major role in maternal death outcomes, and a significant focus of the program is to bring awareness to how deadly that has been within the Black maternal health crisis.

The program itself is working on recruiting culturally competent professionals that mirror the patient population, such as bilingual advocates to reach more Latinos and reduce barriers to care or reaching out to historically Black colleges.

“We’re doing trauma-informed care training throughout the hospital ... to make sure that our providers and the people who are caring for these patients are practicing that and implementing that in their practice,” Ragland said.

Another focus of the program is to hire doulas, which provide emotional and physical support during childbirth, grief or loss, abortion and postpartum care.

But community collaboration will be critical, Finley said.

“We have to remember that it starts in the community and people are more likely to engage with providers that look like them ... or even people that they know,” Finley said. “There are people in the community that have been fighting this fight, that have been doing this work, that have feet on the ground, that are the life and breath of the community ... we cannot forget them in the grand scheme of things.”