Hundreds of CNU students are sick or in quarantine as COVID-19 surges

Christopher Newport University is in the middle of its largest wave of COVID-19 cases this school year, a little over two weeks after in-person classes started.
As of Wednesday, 129 students and six employees had active cases. On average, 171 students were in quarantine each day last week, about 3.5% of the student body.
In a letter to students and employees Monday, vice president for student affairs Kevin Hughes blamed the rising numbers on students not following safety protocols, not in-person classes.
“What is happening on our campus right now is a stark reminder that individual behavior can have a profound and lasting impact,” Hughes wrote. “When you socialize with little concern, and in some cases reckless disregard, for who it hurts, everybody is impacted.”
University leaders say the surge is flattening. According to a statement from spokesperson Jim Hanchett, 56 students will be able to leave isolation by Friday. The number of students isolating has held steady the past few days after a weekend spike.
But some students aren’t satisfied with the response from the university, which faced criticism in the fall over its handling of the pandemic. Jarrett Connolly, a freshman who has a weakened immune system, said he’s afraid to leave his room except to pick up food and go to class.
“Students are anxious; they’re depressed,” Connolly said. “It’s a hopeless feeling. That’s all I can describe it as — it’s hopeless.”
CNU isn’t the only school facing a spike. Most colleges across the state have dozens or hundreds of active cases. More than 20% of cadets at the Virginia Military Institute are in isolation or quarantine.
But CNU is seeing more cases than other Hampton Roads schools. Last week, Old Dominion University reported 12 cases. As of Friday, Norfolk State University had reported 28 cases this semester.
At William & Mary, cases are also rising sharply. The university reported 79 cases this semester through Tuesday, surpassing last semester’s total in the span of a few weeks.
Most local colleges delayed the start of the spring semester and staggered students’ return to campus to avoid surges. CNU spread student move-in dates over several weekends and held the first week of classes virtually.
The university also required students to get a negative COVID-19 test less than 48 hours before coming to campus.
From Jan. 8-24, more than 2,800 students took a test on campus. Six tested positive.
Hanchett said those tests were overwhelmingly rapid antigen tests, which are quicker, but less reliable than PCR tests. The university followed up the six positives with PCR tests, according to a report to be presented Friday to the board of visitors. One of them tested negative the second time.
Case numbers started ticking up shortly after re-entry testing finished. On Feb. 1, the university reported 15 active cases. By Friday, it was up to 73.
The rising numbers of students quarantining and isolating has put a strain on campus resources. More than half of those students are on campus, staying in their rooms and having food delivered.
Hanchett said they’ve been able to find additional beds for students to quarantine. Due to the surge, the university has started contracting with an outside company to deliver food to doors.
Connolly said the surge’s impact was noticeable in his dorm, with his next-door neighbors and people throughout his hall quarantining after potentially being exposed.
“The people who actually really are concerned don’t leave their dorms,” Connolly said.
Hanchett said the virus appears to be spreading among students in social settings — interactions at lunch and dinner, small groups hanging out and some “larger gatherings” off campus.
Hughes sent two letters last week reminding students of guidelines in addition to Monday’s email, which warned students could face consequences for breaking restrictions. The university has suspended three student organizations and kicked 15 students off campus so far this semester.
“We cannot accept and will not tolerate any of these types of decisions; and they are very clearly conscious decisions you must elect to make,” Hughes wrote. “Choose wisely, because not only will you be ineligible to isolate or quarantine on campus, but you also position yourself to no longer remain a student here. Whatever ‘it’ is, ‘it’ is not worth it.”
Some students said the message was condescending and want to see the university take more concrete actions to limit gatherings. A handful of students and alumni have left negative reviews of the university on Facebook to drag down its rating. Connolly said he’s tried writing to legislators about what’s happening on campus.
“It was truthfully really shocking to see how CNU’s response was so bungled,” Connolly said.
