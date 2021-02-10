Hundreds of CNU students are sick or in quarantine as COVID-19 surges

“Students are anxious; they’re depressed,” Connolly said. “It’s a hopeless feeling. That’s all I can describe it as — it’s hopeless.”

CNU isn’t the only school facing a spike. Most colleges across the state have dozens or hundreds of active cases. More than 20% of cadets at the Virginia Military Institute are in isolation or quarantine.

But CNU is seeing more cases than other Hampton Roads schools. Last week, Old Dominion University reported 12 cases. As of Friday, Norfolk State University had reported 28 cases this semester.

At William & Mary, cases are also rising sharply. The university reported 79 cases this semester through Tuesday, surpassing last semester’s total in the span of a few weeks.

Most local colleges delayed the start of the spring semester and staggered students’ return to campus to avoid surges. CNU spread student move-in dates over several weekends and held the first week of classes virtually.

The university also required students to get a negative COVID-19 test less than 48 hours before coming to campus.

From Jan. 8-24, more than 2,800 students took a test on campus. Six tested positive.