Hundreds of comments about JMU's reopening weren't shared with Board of Visitors prior to announcement of plan to return to campus

"The purpose of the comments was not to inform a specific vote or decision by the BOV at the September 18 meeting, but rather to provide feedback on an ongoing basis as the circumstances continue to evolve," Read said in an email Thursday. "We continue to receive such comments and expect to continue to do so."

In addition to the public comments submitted to the Board, the university also received thousands of comments via calls to the Health Center and emails to the president’s office and a special COVID-19 email address, all of which were taken into consideration, Read said.

“What we know is that there are people on every side of this,” Read said. “There's a large contingent of students that want to be entirely online. There's a large contingent of students and family that want to be here in person. We are, at our core, an institution that offers a phenomenal in-person experience. That's why these students expressed interest in coming here in the first place. And so if we're able to safely resume those operations, we're going to do that. It's in our nature and it's the experience that students have come to expect.”

Read, Harper and Major didn't respond to questions from The Times-Dispatch Monday about why the Board didn't have access to the comments until after The Breeze asked about them.