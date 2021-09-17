Hundreds rally at Capitol in third Virginia March for Life

A new Texas law that bars abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected - usually around six weeks - has renewed national focus on the issue. Youngkin said Thursday night during his first debate with McAuliffe that while he opposes abortion he would not sign a law like the Texas measure. He reiterated the exceptions he supports and called the Texas measure "unworkable and confusing."

Marchers Friday said they were motivated by legislation passed in 2020 by Democrats who control the General Assembly. It removed a mandatory 24-hour waiting period and the required ultrasound women had to get before proceeding with an abortion, and removed the requirement that printed material be given to a woman in advance. The legislation passed by Democrats also allows nurse practitioners, not just doctors, to perform abortions.

“Today is election day. … it’ll be election day for the next 44 days going forward," Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, told ralliers. "Don’t stop, don’t lay down, don’t quit, get out and vote.”

Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, said "Democrat, one-party rule" in Richmond had undone years of abortion restrictions.