Hundreds rally at Capitol in third Virginia March for Life

Hundreds gathered outside the state Capitol on Friday to rally and march for an end to abortion and encourage people to get to the polls in the fall election.
While the rally did not match the size of some past gatherings - the 2019 rally drew an estimated 6,500 - Victoria Cobb, president of the Family Foundation of Virginia, told attendees she was thrilled to host a rally on the Capitol steps amid the continuing uncertainty of COVID-19.
Capitol Police estimated a crowd of 500 to 800 people at Friday's third annual Virginia March for Life. After hearing from speakers, attendees marched around Capitol Square.
Abortion has become a top issue in the statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, in which early voting before the Nov. 2 election started Friday. All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are also on the ballot.
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe supports legal abortion while GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin supports a ban on abortion except for cases of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is in jeopardy. In the lieutenant governor's race, the winner could end up breaking tie votes on the issue. Democrat Hala Ayala supports abortion rights while Republican Winsome Sears supports restrictions.
A new Texas law that bars abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected - usually around six weeks - has renewed national focus on the issue. Youngkin said Thursday night during his first debate with McAuliffe that while he opposes abortion he would not sign a law like the Texas measure. He reiterated the exceptions he supports and called the Texas measure "unworkable and confusing."
Marchers Friday said they were motivated by legislation passed in 2020 by Democrats who control the General Assembly. It removed a mandatory 24-hour waiting period and the required ultrasound women had to get before proceeding with an abortion, and removed the requirement that printed material be given to a woman in advance. The legislation passed by Democrats also allows nurse practitioners, not just doctors, to perform abortions.
“Today is election day. … it’ll be election day for the next 44 days going forward," Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, told ralliers. "Don’t stop, don’t lay down, don’t quit, get out and vote.”
Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, said "Democrat, one-party rule" in Richmond had undone years of abortion restrictions.
“God always gets the last word," McGuire told the crowd. "Keep the faith and together we will protect life, and we’ll get a Republican governor and turn Virginia around and our country around.”
Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, told people not to focus on political party.
“When you go to the ballot box, make sure you are standing up for the voiceless and defenseless," she said.
Speakers also included Jeanne Mancini, the president of national March for Life, which co-hosted Friday's rally with the Family Foundation.
“Will you march for that day hopefully soon when abortion becomes unthinkable?” Mancini asked.
"Yes!" the crowd replied.
(804) 649-6061
Twitter: @patrickmwilson