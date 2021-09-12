'I saved a life': Richmond volunteers work hard to combat vaccine skepticism in low-income communities

At the root of vaccine hesitancy among people of color in Richmond is the history of systemic racism in American society. In conversations with Team Ujima volunteers, many people who are skeptical of being vaccinated have mentioned the Tuskegee study that began in 1932.

The study involved 399 Black men with syphilis and 201 who did not have the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The researchers did not collect the informed consent of the participants, who were told they were being treated for “bad blood.” They were not offered penicillin even though by 1943 it was the treatment of choice for the disease and was becoming widely available.

Robinson and The Rev. Robin Mines, a Richmond organizer for Team Ujima, said many people incorrectly believe that the study’s participants were injected with syphilis instead of being denied penicillin.

On Saturday afternoon, Team Ujima partnered with church congregations and other community organizations to hold the vaccination event at Hillside Court. The five people who were vaccinated at the event each got a $25 or $50 gift card to DoorDash. One of them was Jason Jones, a 42-year-old Hillside resident who decided to get a shot on Saturday so he can safely see his one-month-old daughter for the first time.