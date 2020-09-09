ICE files motion to drop judge ruling that bars transfers into Farmville's immigrant detention center

Immigration and Customs Enforcement lawyers this week asked a federal judge to end a ban on transfers into Farmville’s immigrant detention center, which now reports zero active COVID-19 cases less than a month after 97% in custody tested positive and one person died.
The motion - filed Tuesday by ICE - states that the injunction limits the federal agency from doing its job and since the bed space doesn't exist elsewhere in the Washington D.C. area, "ICE has also been limited in detaining aliens in the [region] who pose a public safety risk."
Immigration lawyers who sued the facility in July on behalf of detainees inside said resuming transfers would needlessly risk another outbreak.
“When I read the motion, I was reminded of the Titanic,” said Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, legal director of immigrant advocacy for Legal Aid Justice Center. “The design flaw with the Titanic was that they designed it in order to keep water out of the ship. Once water breached the hull, they hadn’t designed any way to prevent water from spreading throughout the entire ship.”
A doctor hired by lawyers to inspect the facility said ICE violated its own policies and basic standards of infection control by allowing transfers from facilities with coronavirus cases in June.
According to ICE and Immigration Centers of America, which own the facility, the center is operating at less than 30% capacity and implemented CDC recommendations such as more signage to promote social distancing, replacing N-95 masks with cloth masks that could be laundered and ensuring staff is assigned to the same dorms.
"Thus, the current prevalence of COVID-19 at the facility is starkly different from the situation at the time the Court entered its Order and even further from the time that this lawsuit was filed," said the motion.
An inspection report conducted by Dr. Homer Venters, an epidemiologist and former chief medical officer of New York City jails, said otherwise, concluding that the facility should release high-risk inmates because its deficiencies are "unlikely to be addressed quickly" and pose a significant health danger.
Venters wrote in his report that facility director Jeffrey Crawford's plans to decrease the intensity of COVID-19 testing and screening efforts due to the population showing no symptoms is “premature,” noting that in 21 of 22 discussions with detained people, 19 said nurses didn't ask questions about symptoms. The remaining two said nurses ask how they’re doing but not about specific symptoms, as CDC guidelines require.
Although 50% of detainees are Spanish-only speakers, none of the 30 to 40 health staff speak Spanish.
“Because the [Federal Detention Center] system for finding or eliciting covid-19 symptoms during screenings is so deficient and at odds with CDC recommendations, I do not believe that the facility actually knows the extent of current COVID-19 symptoms,” Venters wrote.
Another inspection report conducted by Dr. William Reese, a primary care physician with more than 20 years working in Virginia correctional facilities and hired by ICE and ICA, found the facility in full compliance and with language interpreters on hand. Reese reported that detainees would not wear masks and suggested enforcing compliance with social distancing and protective equipment among people detained.
In discussions with an ICE field representative, Venters wrote he was told 50 people in the facility were considered high-risk, but no measures were in place to create increased screening or changes to their health assessments and care because of status. In the lawsuit, ICE said they pay “particular attention” to high-risk - immunocompromised or over the age of 60 - detainees and implemented additional monitoring.
James Hill, who was in ICE custody in July, told his family that he was ignored when he begged people at the facility to protect him because he was older and at-risk of contracting covid.
He died on Aug. 5 after testing positive and showing symptoms.
Less than a month ago, the facility recorded 339 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 259 of the 268 people detained were confirmed positive, prompting U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema to temporarily halt transfers after people detained sued the Farmville facility.
“This was during a time period when the virus was still heavily circulating ... so what possible rational reason is there for ICE to do this?” Brinkema said during an Aug. 11 hearing for a lawsuit filed by four detainees. “There were some terrible mistakes made along the way.”
Of the 21 detained people Venters spoke with, 19 reported testing positive and 8 reported ongoing symptoms such as headaches, chest pain and shortness of breath. Reese said he didn’t notice anyone who looked ill.
ICE's motion to again allow transfers cited its lack of active cases and noted that the Virginia Department of Health found ICA-Farmville completed a 28-day isolation period and did not incur new COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 26 with the exception of a staff member who immediately isolated.
A VDH spokesperson confirmed and said the facility has followed its recommendations, but added that the health department is unable to contact trace released people, which can result in a risk of community exposure if they’re positive. The VDH has offered to do follow-up testing and are awaiting facility response.
ICE's motion added that VDH findings were made after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention inspected the facility and tested 114 people who had previously not tested positive. The injunction prohibited transfers "until there is a proper protocol in place."
The inspection conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not publicly available.
If lifted, ICE stated that all new intakes would be tested for COVID-19 at Caroline County's immigrant detention center and all new intakes would isolate for at least 14 days prior to transfer - a prior measure ICA Farmville used in April 2020.
At Caroline County, a 14-day isolation period is already in place for new intakes and if the detainee doesn't have a fever.
Luis Valladares-Cruz, who is detained in Caroline Detention Center, told his boyfriend in August that despite being in isolation, people still share the same bathrooms, phones and showers.
An ICE spokesperson said they're unable to comment on pending litigation but that at Caroline Detention Facility, all communal bathing areas are sanitized between uses.
Sandoval-Moshenberg said the virus could still come in through guards, nurses or food prep workers.
"Given their track record, any 'just trust us' approach is completely undeserved," he said.
ICA-Farmville's population is at 194 as of Wednesday, less than 30% of its capacity. At the time of injunction, the facility had 300 detainees. In the motion, ICE said the decrease is due to detainees being released on bond or deported, which is a court decision.
ICA, which owns the Farmville facility, did not answer how much money it’s lost due to the injunction - a point Sandoval-Moshenberg believes drove the motion - or if recommendations Venters outlined in his report, such as daily screening tools, quality assurance review of sick call requests and release of high risk patients would be implemented.
The motion hearing is set for Oct. 6. Until then, the injunction remains in place.
