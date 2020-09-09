ICE files motion to drop judge ruling that bars transfers into Farmville's immigrant detention center

"Thus, the current prevalence of COVID-19 at the facility is starkly different from the situation at the time the Court entered its Order and even further from the time that this lawsuit was filed," said the motion.

An inspection report conducted by Dr. Homer Venters, an epidemiologist and former chief medical officer of New York City jails, said otherwise, concluding that the facility should release high-risk inmates because its deficiencies are "unlikely to be addressed quickly" and pose a significant health danger.

Venters wrote in his report that facility director Jeffrey Crawford's plans to decrease the intensity of COVID-19 testing and screening efforts due to the population showing no symptoms is “premature,” noting that in 21 of 22 discussions with detained people, 19 said nurses didn't ask questions about symptoms. The remaining two said nurses ask how they’re doing but not about specific symptoms, as CDC guidelines require.

Although 50% of detainees are Spanish-only speakers, none of the 30 to 40 health staff speak Spanish.

“Because the [Federal Detention Center] system for finding or eliciting covid-19 symptoms during screenings is so deficient and at odds with CDC recommendations, I do not believe that the facility actually knows the extent of current COVID-19 symptoms,” Venters wrote.