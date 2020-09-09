ICE files motion to to drop judge ruling that bars transfers into Farmville's immigrant detention center

The statement added that VDH findings were made after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention inspected the facility and tested 114 people who had previously not tested positive. The injunction prohibited transfers "until there is a proper protocol in place."

According to ICE and ICA, the facility implemented CDC recommendations such as more signage to promote social distancing, replacing N-95 masks with cloth masks that could be laundered and ensuring staff is assigned to the same dorms.

"Thus, the current prevalence of COVID-19 at the facility is starkly different from the situation at the time the Court entered its Order and even further from the time that this lawsuit was filed," said the motion.

The motion states that the injunction limits ICE from doing its job and since the bed space doesn't exist elsewhere in the Washington D.C. area, "ICE has also been limited in detaining aliens in the [region] who pose a public safety risk and/or are subject to mandatory detention on criminal grounds."

If lifted, ICE stated that all new intakes would be tested for COVID-19 at Caroline County's immigrant detention center and all new intakes would isolate for at least 14 days prior to transfer - a prior measure ICA Farmville used in April 2020.