Freezing rain in the forecast for Saturday and Saturday night could make for central Virginia's most troublesome winter storm so far this season, and possibly in years.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield issued a winter storm watch for all of central Virginia ahead of the next system, cautioning "ice accumulation may lead to significant travel disruptions and numerous power outages."
That watch – which extends from South Hill to Petersburg to Tappahannock and points west – could be upgraded to an ice storm warning later today if confidence continues to grow.
Unlike Thursday night's snowy mix, most or all of this upcoming wave will be in the form of freezing rain. Snowfall is unlikely anywhere in the region by Saturday, and ordinary rain will mostly be confined to Tidewater. The freezing rain zone would extend throughout the Piedmont and into the mountains, as well.
One factor working in our favor is relatively light wind speeds this weekend: from the north and northeast at about 10 mph. Higher winds would put more force on overburdened trees, leading to more outages.
Winds will be stronger near the Chesapeake Bay, but ice amounts are expected to be lower farther to the east. The Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck could still have enough of both elements to cause problems.
Timing
There isn't a specific start time for Saturday's ice. We're more likely to see a gradual increase in intensity from freezing drizzle to showers to steady freezing rain between morning and afternoon. The steadiest window looks to be the afternoon or evening, followed by tapering late Saturday night or Sunday morning.
Effects would grow as the day goes on and the amounts build up, and slick conditions could last well into Sunday.
Amounts
Rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inch throughout central Virginia could translate to a similar amount of ice.
At least 0.1-inch of ice is very likely, which would be more than enough to cause issues on untreated roads. At worst, a few areas may exceed 0.5-inch. Luckily, the computer models were in agreement that the system lacked the moisture for a truly catastrophic 1-inch total reminiscent of our 1990s ice storms.
The chance of exceeding 0.25-inch freezing rain remains highest south and west of metro Richmond toward Lynchburg and across Southside Virginia. That's roughly the threshold where more problems develop with trees and power. As of Thursday afternoon, those 0.25-inch exceedance probabilities for Richmond had risen to about 70%, and verged on 80% between Farmville and South Hill.
Chances and totals get progressively lower through the Northern Piedmont and into Northern Virginia, though some lighter 0.1-inch icing is still likely through that region.
Otherwise, temperatures will hover in a very narrow range of upper 20s to lower 30s through Sunday morning. A high in the 40s is possible for Sunday after this system clears out, but not guaranteed.
Unfortunately, another potent system could bring another significant dose of freezing rain and sleet by Monday and Tuesday.
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Probability of freezing rain in excess of 0.25-inch over the weekend, as of Thursday afternoon. The highest chances of damaging ice extend west and southwest from metro Richmond, with less of an ice threat eastward toward Tidewater.
As of 8 a.m. Friday, this map shows preliminary 24-hour snowfall totals measured by volunteers in the CoCoRaHS program. Generally, the Richmond area saw 2 to 4 inches with higher amounts to the north and lower totals to the south.