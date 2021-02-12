Be ready for a severe, damaging ice storm throughout central Virginia on Saturday and Saturday night.

That's the word from the National Weather Service in Wakefield, which has issued an ice storm warning for metro Richmond between midnight tonight and 5 a.m. Sunday.

The warning area also extends north to Fredericksburg, south to the North Carolina border, west through Farmville and east to parts of the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

Power outages are expected throughout this region. Travel will be very dangerous due to ice and downed branches or trees.

Waves of steady rain will move through on Saturday as temperatures remain below freezing.

One-quarter to one-half-inch of ice buildup on snow-covered trees, along with stronger winds near the Chesapeake Bay, will be more than enough to cause damage.

Generally, conditions will deteriorate as the day goes on.

The rain is expected to taper back down to a freezing drizzle by Sunday morning.

Midday update

Central Virginia is currently in a lull between last night's snow and Saturday's ice storm threat.

But freezing, damp and slick conditions will last through the rest of the day and overnight.

Round one of wintry weather blanketed much of metro Richmond with 1 to 4 inches of sleet and snow, but Hanover County saw heavier totals exceeding 5 inches.

The winter weather advisory now remains in effect until midnight due to light freezing rain and drizzle. A few areas could see sleet or snowflakes, but with no additional accumulation.

Even a light glaze of freezing rain atop snow can make for more difficult conditions, especially on untreated bridges, decks and other elevated surfaces.

Temperatures are still hovering in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Those readings won't budge due to cloudy skies today, and many areas will stay at or below freezing until Sunday.

Saturday's potential ice storm

Freezing rain in the forecast for Saturday and Saturday night could make for central Virginia's most troublesome winter storm so far this season, and possibly in years.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield issued a winter storm watch for all of central Virginia ahead of the next system, cautioning "ice accumulation may lead to significant travel disruptions and numerous power outages."

That watch – which extends from South Hill to Petersburg to Tappahannock and points west – could be upgraded to an ice storm warning later today if confidence continues to grow.

Unlike Thursday night's snowy mix, most or all of this upcoming wave will be in the form of freezing rain. Snowfall is unlikely anywhere in the region by Saturday, and ordinary rain will mostly be confined to Tidewater. The freezing rain zone would extend throughout the Piedmont and into the mountains, as well.

One factor working in our favor is relatively light wind speeds this weekend: from the north and northeast at about 10 mph. Higher winds would put more force on overburdened trees, leading to more outages.

Winds will be stronger near the Chesapeake Bay, but ice amounts are expected to be lower farther to the east. The Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck could still have enough of both elements to cause problems.

Timing

There isn't a specific start time for Saturday's ice. We're more likely to see a gradual increase in intensity from freezing drizzle to showers to steady freezing rain between morning and afternoon. The steadiest window looks to be the afternoon or evening, followed by tapering late Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Effects would grow as the day goes on and the amounts build up, and slick conditions could last well into Sunday.

Amounts

Rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inch throughout central Virginia could translate to a similar amount of ice.

At least 0.1-inch of ice is very likely, which would be more than enough to cause issues on untreated roads. At worst, a few areas may exceed 0.5-inch. Luckily, the computer models were in agreement that the system lacked the moisture for a truly catastrophic 1-inch total reminiscent of our 1990s ice storms.

The chance of exceeding 0.25-inch freezing rain remains highest south and west of metro Richmond toward Lynchburg and across Southside Virginia. That's roughly the threshold where more problems develop with trees and power. As of Thursday afternoon, those 0.25-inch exceedance probabilities for Richmond had risen to about 70%, and verged on 80% between Farmville and South Hill.

Chances and totals get progressively lower through the Northern Piedmont and into Northern Virginia, though some lighter 0.1-inch icing is still likely through that region.

Otherwise, temperatures will hover in a very narrow range of upper 20s to lower 30s through Sunday morning. A high in the 40s is possible for Sunday after this system clears out, but not guaranteed.

Unfortunately, another potent system could bring another significant dose of freezing rain and sleet by Monday and Tuesday.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.