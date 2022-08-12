IG: Virginia failed to prepare for unexpected with snow that crippled I-95

Virginia learned past lessons too late, leaving the state unprepared for a powerful snowstorm that crippled a heavily traveled stretch of Interstate 95 in early January, stranding motorists who were promised state aid that didn’t come, according to a new report by the Office of the Inspector General.

The report, released on Friday, gives an unsparing critique of the response by three state agencies — transportation, state police and emergency management — to a surprisingly ferocious snowstorm that stalled over I-95 on Jan. 3.

The storm, which came 12 days before Gov. Glenn Youngkin took office, created icy conditions that left motorists sitting overnight in their vehicles in sub-freezing temperatures, including Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who reached his office in Washington the next day, 27 hours after leaving his home in North Richmond.

“We should always be applying lessons learned to improve safety for Virginians,” Kaine said in a statement on Friday in response to the report. “I hope the commonwealth will follow these recommendations in the future to prevent the dangerous situation that hundreds of motorists and I experienced on I-95.”

“And I’m going to do everything I can on the federal level — including ensuring successful implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — to help Virginians get to where they need to go safely,” he said.

The crippling of I-95 might not have happened as it did if state agencies had heeded the lessons of a similar snowstorm that blocked traffic on Interstate 81 near Bristol in late 2018, the inspector general said. Instead, the state did not take preventive measures recommended then, including planning for storms more severe than forecast and communicating those dangers effectively to the public.

“They’ve got to prepare for when things go awry and they don’t get what they expect,” said Ben Sutphin, audit manager for the I-95 investigation, as well as a report in late June that found the Virginia Department of Transportation unable to hire enough contractors to remove snow from roadways in emergency conditions.

When the inspector general was working on the snow removal study, “we felt we could not not audit the I-95 snow incident,” Sutphin said in an interview on Friday.

The report found that the Virginia Department of Emergency Management has plans for responding to natural disasters, but not specifically for hazardous snowstorms that, in January, created “an atypical situation for snowfall and snow removal.”

More snow fell faster than expected after rainfall that made pre-treatment of the interstate pavement ineffective, the report said. Temperatures dropped quickly, creating icy conditions that caused tractor-trailers to jackknife on hilly sections of the interstate in both directions, blocking traffic that was heavier than normal because of the New Year’s holiday and limited air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although a winter weather exercise was planned prior to January 3 and was postponed, the fact that it was not actually held potentially contributed to challenges during the incident,” the report states. “Traffic was moving so slow that the highway system could not be considered operational.”

“This also resulted in stranded motorists not receiving assistance with basic needs such as food and water,” it adds.

One of the biggest faults found in the report was ineffective state communication to the public about the severity of the road hazards for drivers, who underestimated the dangers because of mild weather over the holiday weekend before the storm.

The report said the state’s messages — communicated by its 511 phone channel and digital highway message boards — were either ineffective or misleading. It specifically cited a message to stranded motorists that “state & locals coming ASAP with supplies & to move you.”

The inspector general said the message originated from then-Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine, who said she was concerned about reassuring stranded drivers and helping the state regain control of the highway to move vehicles out of the way and motorists to safety.

“In my opinion, they wanted to get to the people to tell them that we’re getting help out there — and that was an important message,” Sutphin said. “But the reality of making that happen was a different story.”

The report also detailed shortcomings in “situational awareness” of the increasingly severe conditions, communications among state offices and lack of “sufficient resources,” such as outside contractors, to remove snow — as the inspector had detailed in the previous report.

The inspector general said the lack of backup electrical power for VDOT road cameras made it hard to monitor highway conditions, forcing the state to rely on spotty mobile telephone service and radio communications that not all VDOT vehicles possess.

“I was just surprised there was not backup power on those cameras,” said Sutphin, noting that the report recommends that the state seek funding from the General Assembly to upgrade the network with an additional power source.

The inspector general does not fault then-Gov. Ralph Northam for not declaring a state of emergency before the storm “because the forecasted event ... did not rise to the level to issue an emergency declaration.”

However, the report suggested an alternative, used by West Virginia, to set aside funding and other resources as a precaution.

“This may help in future storms to allow for more resource staging, such as the National Guard serving stranded motorists, if needed,” it states.