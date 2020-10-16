In 5th District contest Webb outraises Good three-to-one in third quarter

In the Richmond area's closely watched campaign in the 7th District, Rep. Abigail Spanberger raised nearly $2.45 million in the period, compared with $1.8 million for Del. Nick Freitas, her Republican challenger.

Spanberger had $2.5 million in cash on hand at the end of the reporting period, to $776,728 for Freitas in the closely fought district that includes large parts of suburban Chesterfield and Henrico counties plus eight rural counties.

Outside spending in the 7th is almost double that of any other congressional district. Independent organizations have spent almost $8.9 million in the nationally watched election.

The second highest amount of outside spending is $4.8 million in the 2nd District rematch between Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, and Scott Taylor, the Republican she ousted two years ago, followed by $2.6 million in the 5th District battle between Good and Webb.

Freitas is benefiting most from outside expenditures. Groups have spent $5.3 million, led by about $2.6 million from Club for Growth Action, a Super PAC that is spending heavily on television advertising aimed at Spanberger. Americans for Prosperity has spent more than $350,000 to help Freitas with door-to-door canvassing and other expenses.