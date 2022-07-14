In flood-damaged Southwest Virginia, stories of survival amid destruction

Authorities in the Southwest Virginia county inundated with devastating floodwaters said all of the people unaccounted for had been located Thursday, with no fatalities reported. Officials are still gauging the damage, including washed-out roads and buildings, caused after torrential storms swept through the area.

John McClanahan, the sheriff of Buchanan County, which borders West Virginia and Kentucky, said Thursday that crews worked throughout the night to find and reunite residents. Authorities on Wednesday said 44 people were missing, but 27 had been located by Thursday morning, officials said.

Among the first units to respond to a flash flood alert in Buchanan was the Swift Water Rescue Team of the Bristol Fire Department, about 75 miles to the south. They arrived at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“They had major, major flooding over there; houses completely gone, cars in rivers, bridges torn out and no means of egress for most of the citizens,” Capt. Gary Russell said Thursday morning. “On the initial search we finished 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, we probably made contact or moved out 30 to 40 individuals. We probably hauled out 15 to 20 on our vehicles.”

Rescue crews were hampered by damaged roads, foot-deep mud and heavy debris. Phone service also was knocked out, presenting challenges for residents to contact loved ones. The search area included 30 miles of road and 400 structures.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday declared a state of emergency “to make resources and personnel available to continue to assist in the response effort,” said Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for the governor. She said Youngkin is being briefed regularly by state and local officials about the response, and the National Guard is prepared to help.

Youngkin also is scheduled to tour the flood-damaged parts of Buchanan County on Friday.

‘Water’s already up to his chest’

At an emergency shelter set up at Twin Valley Middle School, people loaded cases of water and other supplies Thursday morning, preparing to deliver them to those directly affected by the flood.

Marcy Watson, Buchanan’s director of social services, said about a dozen elderly people with medical conditions were placed in nearby motels because homes were damaged, Watson said.

Denise McGeorge, disaster programs director for the county’s Department of Social Services, was waiting at the shelter to take reports of damage. McGeorge said she had already heard from people whose homes were devastated and who had lost “everything they’ve worked for in their lives.“

She said a couple described their residence beginning to collapse around them Tuesday night, with water rushing in so quickly that they had trouble getting out.

“He’s 6-2, and the water’s already up to his chest,” McGeorge said.

McGeorge said the man turned to his wife and said that if he did not make it out, he hoped she would tell the children that he loved them. The wife responded that they were going to make it, McGeorge said.

The couple then clawed at the ceiling until they broke through to rafters, and clung to them to keep from being swept away.

Another husband and wife reported being bitten by a copperhead snake and stung by bees as they fled from rising water, McGeorge said.

“They all have their stories ... and they’re all heartbreaking,” McGeorge said.

Patty Mullins on Thursday recounted her horrifying experience.

Awakened around midnight Tuesday by her black Labrador, Vayda, Mullins was startled to see floodwaters a foot deep and rising inside the bedroom of her single-story home next to the Dismal River.

Barefoot, wearing just a nightgown and T-shirt and carrying a small flashlight, the 67-year-old Mullins forced open a screen so she and her dog could climb out a window. She reached her red Ford Ranger pickup parked in the driveway, climbed on top and reached for Vayda.

“I tried to pick her up, but she’s about 70 pounds. I couldn’t pick her up. The last time I saw her she was headed down the river backwards right over there,” Mullins said while gesturing.

But the horror that unfolded Wednesday morning in the mountains of Buchanan County was just beginning.

“I tried to wade, but the water was too deep, and I can’t swim, but the current brought me this way and washed me up in that tree over there,” Mullins said.

By 6 a.m., the Dismal River was starting to recede and she heard men walking along the nearby railroad track, so she flashed her flashlight, which remarkably worked. Freed from the tree, Mullins walked barefoot across a small bridge littered with downed trees, limbs and debris.

“I stayed up in the tree all night with the water up to my waist,” she said.

Hotels also filled with the displaced. Ida Proffitt, 61, was staying at the Comfort Inn in Grundy after fleeing through knee-deep water from her home in the Oakwood community, near the Whitewood area that authorities described as the worst hit by the rain-fueled torrent.

Proffitt said they watched as an unmoored pontoon boat pushed a parked vehicle into the side of her mobile home, then smashed the front porch before the flood swept the boat away. They counted 11 vehicles floating past, including a pickup with a man sitting in the back, Proffitt said.

Some of their neighbors could not get across the road but retreated to higher ground behind the mobile homes and spent the night there, Proffitt said.

“I thought I was going to die,” she said.

By Wednesday, the water was back down and the Proffitts could start to take stock of their losses.

Still, she can’t stop thinking about the rising floodwaters that she and her husband waded through Tuesday night as they left their Buchanan home to find higher ground.

“It’s like I can’t calm down. … You’d really have to be there to know the fear,” Proffitt said Thursday afternoon.

‘Didn’t have time to get out’

The area has a history of flooding, and there were extensive problems last summer in the Hurley area of Buchanan, where remnants of Hurricane Ida saturated the terrain.

The Bristol response team helped then as well, although this week’s flooding is a much larger event, Russell said.

“It’s substantial compared to Hurley. It’s a lot more widespread — over 27 miles altogether,” he said. “Bridges and roads washed out, homes blocking roadways, homes completely gone. Every resident we made contact with said it came very quickly and a lot of them didn’t have time to get out.”

McGeorge noted that state relief funds were still coming in for the Hurley disaster. He was hired to coordinate the response.

“We’re on the front end, the beginning stages” of the response to Tuesday’s flooding, McGeorge said.

At the same time Mullins was trying to escape the waters, Columbus and Victoria Fleming climbed up into the rafters of the house they were renting.

“My daddy always said ‘keep your head above water.’ I told him ‘we can’t give up, we’ve got to climb higher,’” Victoria said.

They emerged after the water began receding and, on Thursday, tried to salvage whatever they could as the home is also a total loss.

Mullins grew up along the Dismal River and has seen it flood before. She said her mother always told them to head to the nearby railroad tracks if waters rose, but this time they were too deep to traverse.

“The 1977 flood didn’t do none of this,” Mullins said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Appalachian Power reported more than 1,300 homes were without power in the affected area. Emergency response personnel said much of the impact zone has no power, water service, sewer service or cellphone service.

McGeorge said the extent of the damage would not be known for days or longer. A damage estimate is expected to start on Friday.

Russell said the people he’s encountered are stunned at the loss.

“They meet you, begging for help, with what’s on their back,” he said. “Everything else in their life is gone at that point.”