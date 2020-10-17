In long-awaited virtual ceremony, Sweet Briar graduates urged to be ‘fearless and empathetic’

LYNCHBURG — Seven months after the coronavirus pandemic abruptly halted classes at Sweet Briar College, the Class of 2020 finally celebrated its accomplishments Saturday in an entirely virtual commencement ceremony.

The long-awaited event marked the first time a Lynchburg-area college or university has held a graduation ceremony since the virus forced local schools to postpone or cancel their annual spring commencement exercises.

In a pre-recorded message streamed online, President Meredith Woo urged the college’s about 150 graduates to be practical and realistic in their careers and to make decisions based on evidence. But she also charged the them to be fearless and empathetic as they navigate the challenges posed by COVID-19.

“Class of 2020, you have reached womanhood amid the pandemic whose causes, progressions and consequences are still unknown. My charge to you is to be clear-eyed and hard-headed. Look at this pandemic in the face, as you would life,” Woo said. “Your first fealty as a thinking person is to facts and evidence, not to metaphors, not to innuendos and most certainly not to alternate facts.”