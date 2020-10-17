In long-awaited virtual ceremony, Sweet Briar graduates urged to be ‘fearless and empathetic’

LYNCHBURG — Seven months after the coronavirus pandemic abruptly halted classes at Sweet Briar College, the Class of 2020 finally celebrated its accomplishments Saturday in an entirely virtual commencement ceremony.
The long-awaited event marked the first time a Lynchburg-area college or university has held a graduation ceremony since the virus forced local schools to postpone or cancel their annual spring commencement exercises.
In a pre-recorded message streamed online, President Meredith Woo urged the college’s about 150 graduates to be practical and realistic in their careers and to make decisions based on evidence. But she also charged the them to be fearless and empathetic as they navigate the challenges posed by COVID-19.
“Class of 2020, you have reached womanhood amid the pandemic whose causes, progressions and consequences are still unknown. My charge to you is to be clear-eyed and hard-headed. Look at this pandemic in the face, as you would life,” Woo said. “Your first fealty as a thinking person is to facts and evidence, not to metaphors, not to innuendos and most certainly not to alternate facts.”
Brooke Burnett, senior class president and one of four graduates to appear in the prerecorded video, spoke of the power of kindness in a world rocked by an economic and public health crisis. In a speech she recorded for the school’s 111th commencement, Burnett asked her classmates to “do good recklessly.”
“It may not seem like it, but today’s challenges are only temporary in our lives,” she said.
Woo and Dean Teresa Garrett, who both appeared in traditional academic regalia before a black background during the virtual ceremony, recognized each of the graduates in a virtual degree conferral. Photos of the graduates were displayed as Garrett read out their names.