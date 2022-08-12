In new 1st District, Jones sees opportunity; Wittman feels 'home again'

Democratic challenger Herb Jones plans to attack the voting record of Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, in a bid to unseat the 15-year Republican incumbent in a redrawn congressional district with nearly 60% of the voters new to the district.

But Jones, former longtime treasurer of New Kent County, faces a threshold challenge in raising money to defeat the well-financed Wittman. Democrats, in Virginia and nationally, are focused more on protecting congressional incumbents, such as Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, who currently lives in the western Henrico County suburbs that are part of the new 1st Congressional District.

Wittman, first elected to Congress in 2007 to complete the unexpired term of the late Rep. Jo Ann Davis, says he is happy to defend his record in a new, Republican-leaning district that holds plenty of old memories for him.

Spanberger declined to challenge Wittman, choosing instead to seek re-election in the new 7th District, now anchored in Northern Virginia and the Fredericksburg area.

"I'm not sure [Jones is] going to be able to succeed in fundraising at a time that Democrats are far more concerned about their incumbents than they are optimistic about taking a seat in Virginia," said veteran political commentator Bob Holsworth, who also cited Republican challenges to Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, and Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th.

"Spanberger is likely to raise more money in the district than he is," Holsworth said.

It didn't help that Jones launched his campaign in mid-March, shortly before the end of the first quarter. He had raised about $64,000 by the end of June, compared with $1.5 million for Wittman, but he remains optimistic that he will have the money to focus attention on what he calls the congressman's "horrendous voting record."

"We're just shy of $200,000," Jones said Thursday. "If we had gotten in this a year ago, I'm confident we'd be at parity."

Wittman grew up in central Henrico - in the Chamberlayne Farms neighborhood - and attended Benedictine High School and parochial school in Richmond. So, he said he's comfortable in the western Henrico and western Chesterfield County suburbs that are now part of the 1st under a congressional map that the Virginia Supreme Court approved in late December.

The new political map includes New Kent County and almost all of Hanover County - both of which Wittman already represents - except for about 13,500 voters moved to the new 5th District, represented by Republican Bob Good.

The new district also restores portions of the Peninsula that Wittman had represented in the old 1st - the cities of Williamsburg and Poquoson, and York County - that were moved out in the 2011 congressional redistricting.

"It feels like I'm back home again, so it's good," Wittman said on Friday, as he prepared to vote against the Inflation Reduction Act, which House Democrats approved, sending the $739 billion spending package to President Joe Biden as a political boost in the perilous midterm elections.

The congressman, who has won seven full terms in the House, has built a conservative voting record while remaining notably moderate in his style.

"He has a conservative voting record, which has kept him in good graces with Republicans, but he has a welcoming and inclusive manner," said Holsworth, who taught Wittman two decades ago as a Ph.D. candidate at Virginia Commonwealth University. "He's not someone who's in your face."

Jones, a U.S. Army veteran, is unforgiving of Wittman's votes.

Specifically, he faults the congressman's votes against an initial version of the PACT Act, aimed at helping Afghanistan and Iraq war veterans exposed to toxic chemicals at combat burn pits, and the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act, to protect women who cross state lines to obtain an abortion that may no longer be allowed in their home states after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

He also contends that Wittman is quick to claim the benefits of legislation he voted against - such as money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that will help fund expansion of passenger rail service in Virginia and widen a 29-mile segment of Interstate 64 in New Kent, and the CHIPS + Science Act, with $52 billion to revive domestic production of semiconductor chips in places such as Henrico.

"Once they break ground on a new semiconductor chip factory, he'll be there with his yellow helmet on and his golden shovel," Jones said. "He takes credit for things that he didn't support."

Wittman bristled at criticism of his vote against the PACT Act on March 3. He said he didn't support that version of the bill as protective enough of veterans, but voted for the Senate version of the bill that passed the House on July 15 and went to Biden to become law.

"Mr. Jones is not well-acquainted with the facts," he said.

On abortion, Wittman said he is unapologetically "pro-life," but contended that "there is no threat to people being able to preserve their ability to cross state lines in order to have an abortion, period."

"I think the distinction in this election is which side you're on - are you pro-life or pro-abortion," he said, noting it's personal for him because he was adopted as a child.

Wittman said he voted against the CHIPS bill because he opposed giving the National Science Foundation so much control over money for research and development, and questioned whether the law guarded against a Chinese shell company competing for federal aid.

On infrastructure and the newly adopted Inflation Reduction Act, he said the packages make some worthwhile investments, but include too much new federal spending and, in the latest bill, tax increases.

"The bill will either do nothing or will actually make inflation worse," he said of the law that passed the House on Friday.

Wittman sees the rise of inflation as the primary issue of the midterm elections, along with the need for new policies for energy independence, control of the country's borders, bolstering national defense and defending parental rights over their children's education, a dominant issue in Gov. Glenn Youngkin's victory last fall in a Virginia that had been trending Democratic.

"What we're seeing now with the beginning of the recessionary process is real," Wittman said.

Jones compares the race to Spanberger's upset of Rep. Dave Brat, R-7th, in a Republican district in 2018, but Holsworth said, "It's going to be tough for him to get his message out to the independent voters that the Democrats want."

Even Democrats acknowledge the long odds for Jones, with national attention focused on Spanberger's race against Yesli Vega and Luria's race against state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach.

"It's going to be a very uphill race," said Matt Rowe, chairman of the 7th District Democratic Committee. He previously was head of the party committee in the old 1st and lost to Wittman in 2016.