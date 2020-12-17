In the week before Christmas, Virginia is averaging 3,579 cases per day. Health officials warn residents to stay home.

The model estimates more than half of those predicted cases could be prevented if the vaccine is rolled out within three months, restrictions stay intact and 95% of the public wears a mask. The same difference is projected for the peak number of daily deaths that could be seen in March — 72 deaths with eased restrictions versus 33 with the combination of a vaccine rollout, mask usage and mitigation measures.

Of the 296,093 total cases reported Wednesday, 254,722 have been classified as confirmed and 41,371 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.

The state has had 4,553 deaths, a toll the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s forecasting model estimates could reach nearly 5,000 by the end of this year.