In the week before Christmas, Virginia is averaging 3,579 cases per day. Health officials warn residents to stay home.

In the week before Christmas, Virginia is averaging almost 3,600 new COVID cases per day. The 10 highest number of cases recorded in a single day have all occurred in the last two weeks, according to Virginia Department of Health numbers.
The peak was seen on Saturday, when the state average was nearly 4,000 cases — a number health officials expect will rise after the holidays, since people are traveling despite being advised against doing so.
“Stay home as much as you can for the holidays, limit the number of individuals with whom you’re celebrating the holidays with,” said Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, in a Wednesday briefing.
Viray added, if residents plan to travel, they should get tested.
But even with vaccinations underway, COVID-19 projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation — a global health research center — predicts Virginia could reach up to 17,000 new cases daily in February if vaccine distribution is scaled up but restrictions are lifted.
The model estimates more than half of those predicted cases could be prevented if the vaccine is rolled out within three months, restrictions stay intact and 95% of the public wears a mask. The same difference is projected for the peak number of daily deaths that could be seen in March — 72 deaths with eased restrictions versus 33 with the combination of a vaccine rollout, mask usage and mitigation measures.
Of the 296,093 total cases reported Wednesday, 254,722 have been classified as confirmed and 41,371 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.
The state has had 4,553 deaths, a toll the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s forecasting model estimates could reach nearly 5,000 by the end of this year.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — showed a total of 27,307 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic, and 2,399 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending. As of Thursday , the state is averaging 2,251 hospitalizations per day.
Before November, the highest average was 1,527 hospitalizations over a seven-day period in May.
Support Local Journalism
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 16,503 people have been hospitalized statewide for the virus, though the website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
On Thursday , 39,332 cases were associated with the state’s 1,740 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Richmond has had 7,905 cases, 529 hospitalizations, 87 deaths and 108 outbreaks.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 12,412 cases, 627 hospitalizations, 186 deaths and 81 outbreaks.
Henrico County has had 10,345 cases, 642 hospitalizations, 271 deaths and 102 outbreaks. Hanover County has had 3,085 cases, 174 hospitalizations and 64 deaths.
The VDH dashboard operates on a roughly 17-hour delay in the reporting of statewide numbers. Figures might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
For questions regarding COVID-19 and vaccines, the VDH has a hotline at (804) 205-3501.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo