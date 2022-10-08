 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

In Virginia, half a billion in opioid settlement money comes with worries about misuse

  • 0

Frank Bellanger and his wife, Stephanie Bellanger, who run Starfish Recovery in downtown Richmand, expressed his concerns with the opioid settlement.

Frank Bellanger III had been driving 60 mph on a New Jersey turnpike when he lost control of the wheel.

Eleven years later, he remembers the telephone pole that stopped his car, the seatbelt that saved his life, and the doctor who tried to manage his pain. Bellanger says his first prescription was a cocktail of four drugs, including 20 milligram Oxycontin.

Bellanger’s need for the drug grew. His doctor escalated his dosage of the powerful opioid in kind. From 20 milligrams, Bellanger climbed to 40, then 60, then 80 – a climb up the rungs of dependency by now familiar to millions of American families.

20221008_MET_OPIOIDS_JW04

Frank Bellanger and his wife Stephanie Bellanger run Starfish Recovery in downtown Richmond. Frank has been critical of how millions of dollars in opioid settlement money will first be distributed to cities, counties and lawyers, before it will arrive to organizations like his, which is a peer-to-peer recovery program.

What began in a hospital room rapidly spiraled into a battle with addiction that still defines Bellanger's life to this day. After a turnaround in 2019, Bellanger founded Starfish Recovery in Richmond. He’s also a plaintiff in several class action lawsuits that accuse Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, and other nationwide distributors of misleading doctors and catalyzing America’s nationwide opioid epidemic.

People are also reading…

Those suits have yielded more than a half a billion dollars for the Commonwealth of Virginia, a sum to be divided up by the Virginia attorney general among cities and counties with the purpose of “abating the opioid crisis.” Localities where opioid death rates rank highest, including Richmond, will see sums in the millions, sparking concerns that the money will be ensnared by bureaucratic middlemen rather than going to victims of an epidemic that has killed nearly 8,000 Virginians in the last five years.

All told, Virginia is expected to receive an estimated $610 million from the settlements, including at least $80 million from Purdue. All settlements are being distributed according to a memorandum passed in 2021 by the Virginia legislature and coordinated by the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares.

10221008_MET_OPIOID

Tony McDowell, executive director of the Opioid Abatement Authority, is photographed on Thursday at the Virginia Department of Health in Richmond. McDowell's department will be responsible for distributing $450 million in settlement money from the national opioid distributors to Virginia cities and counties.

Distribution documents shared by Miyares’ office show that the Commonwealth of Virginia will receive at least $74 million. Virginia counties and cities will receive at least $95 million, to be divided among them according to a harm-impact formula.

Frank Bellanger explains the benefits of the Virginia Association of Recovery Residents.

The remainder will go to a statewide body called the Opioid Abatement Authority, which will get the lion’s share of the funds – at least $232 million over 16 years, the AG documents show. The Abatement Authority is a newly formed body with a mandate to distribute those funds through grants to state, local and regional abatement efforts, although that process has yet to be established. It can also audit the money’s eventual uses.

All parties stand to receive millions more when settlements from Purdue and Johnson and Johnson are finalized.

A significant slice of the money is not strictly required to go directly to opioid abatement. For example, almost $32 million of subdivisions’ money is eligible to go to their lawyers if fees are not covered by a separate fund created as part of national settlements.

Frustration over distribution plans 

10221008_MET_OPIOID

Tony McDowell, executive director of the Opioid Abatement Authority, is photographed on Thursday at the Virginia Department of Health in Richmond. McDowell's department will be responsible for distributing $450 million in settlement money from the national opioid distributors to Virginia cities and counties.

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth’s portion – a minimum of $74 million – is “unrestricted”, which allows broad spending flexibility. These unrestricted funds are only subject to settlement terms set by defendants of the lawsuit, which include companies like AmerisourceBergen, McKesson, and Cardinal Health.

Also unrestricted is an $81 million side-pot within the Abatement Authority’s money, which can be spent on staffing and administrative costs.

In January, Del. Nick Freitas proposed redirecting money away from the Abatement Authority’s unrestricted fund and investing it directly into accredited recovery programs. Freitas, R-Culpeper, called the bill an act of good government, and a common sense measure to keep the money from going to waste.

“At the end of the day, one of the biggest things that we’re trying to do with our legislation is reduce the amount of overhead costs that would be associated with distributing the funds,” said Freitas. “The more people it has to go through in order to get to the end user, the more people you have to pay.”

10221008_MET_OPIOID

Tony McDowell, Executive Director of the Opioid Abatement Authority, is photographedon Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Virginia Department of Health in Richmond, Virginia. McDowell's department will be responsible for distributing $450 Million in settlement money from the national opioid distributors to Virginia Cities and Counties.

The bill, which also added four members of the recovery community to the board of the Opioid Abatement Authority, failed to reach the floor this legislative session. Freitas says that’s not because the bill was opposed, but because it could complicate the settlement process with distributors, some of which is still in flux. He plans to reintroduce the bill next session, he said.

The distribution plans have also frustrated Virginians who live with addiction. Advocates like Bellanger worry that no portion of the money has been formally earmarked for peer-to-peer peer-recovery groups.

At a meeting of the Abatement Authority in September, Bellanger was one of three former opioid addicts to voice his fears. Bellanger said he had “grave concern about the authority’s current allocation plans.”

“We have a unique opportunity, as a whole, to really allow that money to touch the people in the community,” Bellanger said. “That’s my biggest qualm. There should be no money funneling to create bureaucracies and government entities.”

Officials receiving the money have fewer concerns. The new director of the Abatement Authority, Tony McDowell, says he’s establishing a rigorous system to vet access to funds. Those details have yet to be clarified.

McDowell, a former firefighter and paramedic, comes from Henrico County government, where he served as county manager for public safety, as well as a member of the Henrico Addiction Task Force.

“I’d like to see that every penny, every dollar, gets to the people that need it,” said McDowell. “That there’s no fraud, there’s no waste, there’s no abuse. That we don’t see money getting related to unrelated priorities. I think you have to be concerned about that to be a good steward of the dollars.”

Opioids rocked households and seized people of all walks of life. Kim Humphrey, a commander with the Phoenix Police Department at the time, thought he had it all."A marriage, a home, a wonderful life raising two sons," he said. "It was really good."But a call about his 15-year-old son ignited distress that would span nearly a decade:"'My daughter goes to school with your son and she's very concerned that he's going to overdose,'" he continued. A drug test confirmed their fear it came back positive for opioids. The struggle spiraled and extended its grip to their second son."As a parent, we're looking at this and saying, 'We must be the worst parents on the planet,'" Humphrey said.  SEE MORE: U.S. Opioid Lawsuits On Verge Of Settlements With 4 CompaniesIt took Humphrey and his wife years to find a nonprofit support group called Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, also known as PAL, which he now leads."That was the first time that we were sitting in a room full of people who understood," Humphrey continued.The opioid crisis contributed to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. in two decades. At the epicenter three major pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. A yearslong multistate lawsuit led to a historic $26 billion  settlement over the next 18 years.  Now, some of that money is starting to come in. This year, by the end of August, 27 of nearly 50 states that filed lawsuits had received a total of $310 million. Of that, Arizona received $16 million of their more than $540 million settlement  money Humphrey hopes will trickle down to PAL, which is in dire need of financial assistance following the pandemic."What we do is this peer-to-peer support that has plenty of research behind it that it works. And it did for us," Humphrey said.Each state and county has a say in how the money is spent. In Wisconsin, a spending dispute temporarily blocked funds from distribution. SEE MORE: Researchers Developing Implant To Fight Alcohol, Opioid AddictionSara Whaley, a research associate at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, says the school put together five planning principles to help guide states on spending."This is the opportunity to kind of look at what you're doing and where you're investing money, and if there are any gaps," she said. "One, is to spend the money to save lives. Two, is to use evidence to guide spending. Three, invest in youth prevention. Four, focus on racial equity. And five, create a fair and transparent process."She adds that the settlement includes basic payout guidelines."They are things like broadening access to naloxone or increasing the use of medications to treat opioid use disorder, enriching prevention strategies, improving treatment in jail," Whaley said.It's treatment desperately needed as fentanyl fuels deaths and overdoses, with a holistic and smart spending approach.Humphrey hopes families can find the peace his has now reached. Both his sons are now clean.

McDowell thinks that the guidelines designed by Virginia legislators are rigorous, and that legislators have learned from the national tobacco settlement signed in 1998. At that time, state’s were awarded hundreds of millions in annual payouts intended for tobacco prevention programs.

Virginia was one of them, and until recently still continued to receive payouts from the $246 billion settlement. In 2019, the commonwealth received $130 million in tobacco settlement money, according to data collected by the Kaiser Family Fund.

But the state spent just $10.8 million on tobacco prevention spending, according to a nationwide review of state programs.

This time around, McDowell believes that clauses in distribution agreements will prevent that kind of waste. Applicants for his funds will need to back up their applications with “evidence-based” harm reduction strategies, McDowell said. They’ll also have to submit performance measures and allow for on-site inspections by McDowell’s team.

And McDowell says his new mandate is personal. In Henrico, he said he’s watched Virginia lose the fight against opioids for years.

“Everyone who’s been involved knows that we’ve been losing the battle,” Mcdowell said. “The truth is, every year you’re seeing more people die of overdoses, more communities being harmed, more families suffering. It’s a huge problem and I’m personally invested in seeing it through.”

Richmond: 300 opioid overdose deaths this year

Opioid deaths in Virginia more than quadrupled from 2012 to 2021, according to data from the state’s forensic epidemiologist, with a major spike since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richmond, where more Virginians die of overdoses than anywhere else in the state, is on pace for 300 opioid overdose deaths this year.

20220309_MET_XGR_BB09

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpepper, addresses members during the floor session of the House of Delegates in March. 

Anthony Grimes, executive director of the Virginia Association of Recovery Residences (VARR), expressed faith in McDowell. VARR accredits recovery houses, most of which are in the Richmond area, where addicts in recovery can live in sober housing.

Recovery residence stays can extend for several months, and are increasingly viewed as an evidence-based strategy for preventing relapse. His group just recently opened up a recovery residence in Russell County, in Southwest Virginia, a region with an inordinately high rate of overdose deaths.

But, like Bellanger, Grimes feels that former addicts are already being locked out of the settlement money. He said his organization has already been told that it won’t have direct access to Abatement Authority grant funds.

Though the OAA has yet to distribute a dollar, Grimes thinks it’s likely that most of the settlement money will go where it always has: To hospitals, clinics and acute care facilities that don’t focus on sustained sobriety.

Download PDF Opioid

“To my mind, well we should be making an investment in long-term recovery. That’s how we curb the recidivism rate, that’s how we lower relapse, and it’s certainly how we lower our public healthcare costs,” said Grimes. “I feel like we’re not acknowledging how important that piece of the puzzle is.”

Bellanger was more direct.

“Who benefitted the most? States, counties, agencies and attorneys,” Bellanger said. “We’re the first responders and yet we’re the last to get funded. And that’s the truth.”

lpowell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6103

Twitter: @luca_a_powell

smcgoey@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6012

Twitter: @SeanMcGoey

By the numbers

610 million

Estimated amount, in dollars, that Virginia will receive in opioid settlement funds over the next 16 years

70

Percentage of the funds that will be managed by the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority, a new state agency

30

Percentage of the funds that will go directly to the state, cities and counties

8,000

Virginians who have died of opioid overdose between 2012 and 2021

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News