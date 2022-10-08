In Virginia, half a billion in opioid settlement money comes with worries about misuse

Frank Bellanger III had been driving 60 mph on a New Jersey turnpike when he lost control of the wheel.

Eleven years later, he remembers the telephone pole that stopped his car, the seatbelt that saved his life, and the doctor who tried to manage his pain. Bellanger says his first prescription was a cocktail of four drugs, including 20 milligram Oxycontin.

Bellanger’s need for the drug grew. His doctor escalated his dosage of the powerful opioid in kind. From 20 milligrams, Bellanger climbed to 40, then 60, then 80 – a climb up the rungs of dependency by now familiar to millions of American families.

What began in a hospital room rapidly spiraled into a battle with addiction that still defines Bellanger's life to this day. After a turnaround in 2019, Bellanger founded Starfish Recovery in Richmond. He’s also a plaintiff in several class action lawsuits that accuse Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, and other nationwide distributors of misleading doctors and catalyzing America’s nationwide opioid epidemic.

Those suits have yielded more than a half a billion dollars for the Commonwealth of Virginia, a sum to be divided up by the Virginia attorney general among cities and counties with the purpose of “abating the opioid crisis.” Localities where opioid death rates rank highest, including Richmond, will see sums in the millions, sparking concerns that the money will be ensnared by bureaucratic middlemen rather than going to victims of an epidemic that has killed nearly 8,000 Virginians in the last five years.

All told, Virginia is expected to receive an estimated $610 million from the settlements, including at least $80 million from Purdue. All settlements are being distributed according to a memorandum passed in 2021 by the Virginia legislature and coordinated by the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Distribution documents shared by Miyares’ office show that the Commonwealth of Virginia will receive at least $74 million. Virginia counties and cities will receive at least $95 million, to be divided among them according to a harm-impact formula.

The remainder will go to a statewide body called the Opioid Abatement Authority, which will get the lion’s share of the funds – at least $232 million over 16 years, the AG documents show. The Abatement Authority is a newly formed body with a mandate to distribute those funds through grants to state, local and regional abatement efforts, although that process has yet to be established. It can also audit the money’s eventual uses.

All parties stand to receive millions more when settlements from Purdue and Johnson and Johnson are finalized.

A significant slice of the money is not strictly required to go directly to opioid abatement. For example, almost $32 million of subdivisions’ money is eligible to go to their lawyers if fees are not covered by a separate fund created as part of national settlements.

Frustration over distribution plans

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth’s portion – a minimum of $74 million – is “unrestricted”, which allows broad spending flexibility. These unrestricted funds are only subject to settlement terms set by defendants of the lawsuit, which include companies like AmerisourceBergen, McKesson, and Cardinal Health.

Also unrestricted is an $81 million side-pot within the Abatement Authority’s money, which can be spent on staffing and administrative costs.

In January, Del. Nick Freitas proposed redirecting money away from the Abatement Authority’s unrestricted fund and investing it directly into accredited recovery programs. Freitas, R-Culpeper, called the bill an act of good government, and a common sense measure to keep the money from going to waste.

“At the end of the day, one of the biggest things that we’re trying to do with our legislation is reduce the amount of overhead costs that would be associated with distributing the funds,” said Freitas. “The more people it has to go through in order to get to the end user, the more people you have to pay.”

The bill, which also added four members of the recovery community to the board of the Opioid Abatement Authority, failed to reach the floor this legislative session. Freitas says that’s not because the bill was opposed, but because it could complicate the settlement process with distributors, some of which is still in flux. He plans to reintroduce the bill next session, he said.

The distribution plans have also frustrated Virginians who live with addiction. Advocates like Bellanger worry that no portion of the money has been formally earmarked for peer-to-peer peer-recovery groups.

At a meeting of the Abatement Authority in September, Bellanger was one of three former opioid addicts to voice his fears. Bellanger said he had “grave concern about the authority’s current allocation plans.”

“We have a unique opportunity, as a whole, to really allow that money to touch the people in the community,” Bellanger said. “That’s my biggest qualm. There should be no money funneling to create bureaucracies and government entities.”

Officials receiving the money have fewer concerns. The new director of the Abatement Authority, Tony McDowell, says he’s establishing a rigorous system to vet access to funds. Those details have yet to be clarified.

McDowell, a former firefighter and paramedic, comes from Henrico County government, where he served as county manager for public safety, as well as a member of the Henrico Addiction Task Force.

“I’d like to see that every penny, every dollar, gets to the people that need it,” said McDowell. “That there’s no fraud, there’s no waste, there’s no abuse. That we don’t see money getting related to unrelated priorities. I think you have to be concerned about that to be a good steward of the dollars.”

McDowell thinks that the guidelines designed by Virginia legislators are rigorous, and that legislators have learned from the national tobacco settlement signed in 1998. At that time, state’s were awarded hundreds of millions in annual payouts intended for tobacco prevention programs.

Virginia was one of them, and until recently still continued to receive payouts from the $246 billion settlement. In 2019, the commonwealth received $130 million in tobacco settlement money, according to data collected by the Kaiser Family Fund.

But the state spent just $10.8 million on tobacco prevention spending, according to a nationwide review of state programs.

This time around, McDowell believes that clauses in distribution agreements will prevent that kind of waste. Applicants for his funds will need to back up their applications with “evidence-based” harm reduction strategies, McDowell said. They’ll also have to submit performance measures and allow for on-site inspections by McDowell’s team.

And McDowell says his new mandate is personal. In Henrico, he said he’s watched Virginia lose the fight against opioids for years.

“Everyone who’s been involved knows that we’ve been losing the battle,” Mcdowell said. “The truth is, every year you’re seeing more people die of overdoses, more communities being harmed, more families suffering. It’s a huge problem and I’m personally invested in seeing it through.”

Richmond: 300 opioid overdose deaths this year

Opioid deaths in Virginia more than quadrupled from 2012 to 2021, according to data from the state’s forensic epidemiologist, with a major spike since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richmond, where more Virginians die of overdoses than anywhere else in the state, is on pace for 300 opioid overdose deaths this year.

Anthony Grimes, executive director of the Virginia Association of Recovery Residences (VARR), expressed faith in McDowell. VARR accredits recovery houses, most of which are in the Richmond area, where addicts in recovery can live in sober housing.

Recovery residence stays can extend for several months, and are increasingly viewed as an evidence-based strategy for preventing relapse. His group just recently opened up a recovery residence in Russell County, in Southwest Virginia, a region with an inordinately high rate of overdose deaths.

But, like Bellanger, Grimes feels that former addicts are already being locked out of the settlement money. He said his organization has already been told that it won’t have direct access to Abatement Authority grant funds.

Though the OAA has yet to distribute a dollar, Grimes thinks it’s likely that most of the settlement money will go where it always has: To hospitals, clinics and acute care facilities that don’t focus on sustained sobriety.

“To my mind, well we should be making an investment in long-term recovery. That’s how we curb the recidivism rate, that’s how we lower relapse, and it’s certainly how we lower our public healthcare costs,” said Grimes. “I feel like we’re not acknowledging how important that piece of the puzzle is.”

Bellanger was more direct.