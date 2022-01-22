In Youngkin's promise of education reform on race, critics fear a whitewash

One of the most comprehensives looks at how the state teaches African American history came in 2020, when the state-sponsored Commission on African American History Education concluded in a report that the state’s history standards continue to be “incomplete” in African American history and “tainted with a master narrative” that erases people of color.

Learning standards on the U.S. Civil War, for example, don’t hone in on slavery as a driving force behind the conflict between Northern and Southern states. There’s little about lynching or the abolitionist movement. Until the 1970s, state-commissioned history textbooks endorsed a Lost Cause narrative of the Civil War and taught children that enslaved people were happy to be in Virginia and better off than they would have been in Africa. Children also learned that contact between English settlers and Virginia's Indians resulted in a better life for both sides.

The 34-member commission in 2020 was made up of teachers, principals, district superintendents, policy experts, history professors, parents and community leaders. It issued dozens of recommendations to update the state’s standards ahead of their scheduled review this year meant to correct the way African Americans, Indian Americans and others are at times erased from the curriculum.