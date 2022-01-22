In Youngkin's promise of education reform on race, critics fear a whitewash

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who campaigned on giving parents more control over their children's education, wasted no time banning “inherently divisive concepts” in schools. The move alarmed many educators, including the former secretary of education under Ralph Northam, who worry the order will once again lead Virginia's schools to whitewash history.
The first executive order Youngkin signed bars critical race theory, a term used by Republicans to refer to lessons about systemic racism. It targets various initiatives started under the direction of former Superintendent of Instruction James Lane, including the EdEquityVA initiative, a program aimed at promoting cultural competency in classrooms, higher teacher diversity, and decreasing suspension rates for Black students.
The order also calls for the new state superintendent of instruction to examine policies that promote “inherently divisive concepts," broadly defining what makes something inherently divisive.
Former Virginia education secretary Atif Qarni said the order seems designed to gloss over the state and nation's messy history.
“The bottom line is that in Virginia, a lot of positive changes happened, and people were not happy about it. They took advantage of the political climate with COVID and families being frustrated to really advance their agenda,” Qarni said in an interview.
“But it is, to me, a white backlash to positive changes, because our demographics are changing.”
The 2020 census marked the first time that a majority of Virginians under 18 are people of color.
Toward the end of Northam’s tenure, the Virginia Department of Education faced a slew of attacks on various equity initiatives, largely fueled by conservative media, and fended off allegations of taking away advanced learning from students, including in math and the governor’s schools. Qarni said he also fielded questions and emails from people across the state, including death threats.
"This is not about critical race theory," Qarni said. "It's about anything we want to do to be inclusive and welcoming of the other."
In a superintendent’s memo that Youngkin called to have rescinded, Lane’s office emphasized that critical race theory was not taught in schools, even though Lane himself encouraged teachers to learn about it.
The memo, which Lane wrote shortly after Northam’s blackface scandal, provides a series of resources for teachers to read to begin having serious discussions about race. Some of those resources include the racist history of blackface, along with a book called “Foundations of Critical Race Theory in Education.” The memo has made the rounds on conservative news outlets as the state’s education department started getting grilled by spectators concerned that the graduate level theory was being taught in Virginia’s schools.
Two years later, in November 2021 after Youngkin defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the election, the VDOE updated the memo to clarify that CRT, as it's often called, was not part of the state’s standards of quality.
“Critical Race Theory (CRT) is not included in the Virginia Standards of Learning, which comprise the content in each subject area that the commonwealth's school divisions are required to cover in their local curricula,” the update says. “Nowhere in the standards is there a requirement for schools to teach critical race theory, or to incorporate critical race theory when presenting required content."
Zoe Spencer, a professor of sociology at Virginia State University who specializes in diversity and who emphasized she was speaking for herself and not on behalf of VSU, echoed the sentiment.
"The first thing that struck me is the fact ... that critical race theory is not nor has it ever been taught in pre-K through 12, and it's rarely even taught in undergraduate level theory courses," she said in an interview.
Critical race theory is a legal theory that critiques the foundation of the country's legal system, arguing that it is embedded with racism in order to maintain inequities between white people and nonwhite people. Across the country, conservatives have used the term to broadly refer to the lessons about race or equity initiatives that usually center on students of color.
"To take a legal theory that is a point of analysis for understanding how Black and brown people, Black people in particular, are disproportionately funneled through the criminal justice system, and then to conflate that with culturally responsive teaching and then create a whole campaign around the disinformation. For me first that was problematic," Spencer said.
The changes ordered by Youngkin will be anchored by newly appointed state Superintendent of Instruction Jillian Balow, who has embraced the conversation around banning critical race theory in her previous post as Wyoming state superintendent. While still in the post, Balow, according to the Sheridan Press, publicly supported a bill that required schools to publish their curriculum materials, and said she was concerned about “radical political theories” taught in classrooms.
Speaking to the House education panel last week, Youngkin’s pick for education secretary, Aimee Guidera, said the department will also review its own internal policies and materials, and suggested the state will move to train teachers on racism and other “uncomfortable” topics.
“This is about looking at curriculum, looking at teacher training ... making sure that teachers know how to teach topics that can be controversial and uncomfortable, but also what is age-appropriate,” Guidera said. “We have failed our teachers in terms of preparing them to have these conversations.”
The third-highest ranking education official in the Youngkin administration, Elizabeth Schultz, a former Fairfax County School Board member and Youngkin’s pick for assistant superintendent of public instruction, said during a panel in December that Virginia students are being “indoctrinated.”
“We’re on one hand demanding the removal of [critical race theory], which we should, but we also need to demand the inclusion of what is good. You can battle what is bad by substituting that which is good," she said during the GOP Advance, a weekend gathering of Virginia Republicans. "We need pro-American education because we’re teaching children that America is not a good place.”
Virginia’s democratic lawmakers and educators have criticized Youngkin for what they see as an attempt to erase Black history. In Richmond, Superintendent Jason Kamras, who has also defied Youngkin’s executive order on mask mandates, said the city school district would continue teaching history as it sees fit.
“The Commonwealth was literally created on the backs of enslaved Africans. At [Richmond Public Schools], we will continue to study that and be honest about its profound implications for our students and families today,” Kamras tweeted the day after Youngkin took office.
The conservative push to de-emphasize race and racism from the classroom would roll back a yearlong effort to address lacking and inaccurate teaching of history in Virginia schools.
One of the most comprehensives looks at how the state teaches African American history came in 2020, when the state-sponsored Commission on African American History Education concluded in a report that the state’s history standards continue to be “incomplete” in African American history and “tainted with a master narrative” that erases people of color.
Learning standards on the U.S. Civil War, for example, don’t hone in on slavery as a driving force behind the conflict between Northern and Southern states. There’s little about lynching or the abolitionist movement. Until the 1970s, state-commissioned history textbooks endorsed a Lost Cause narrative of the Civil War and taught children that enslaved people were happy to be in Virginia and better off than they would have been in Africa. Children also learned that contact between English settlers and Virginia's Indians resulted in a better life for both sides.
The 34-member commission in 2020 was made up of teachers, principals, district superintendents, policy experts, history professors, parents and community leaders. It issued dozens of recommendations to update the state’s standards ahead of their scheduled review this year meant to correct the way African Americans, Indian Americans and others are at times erased from the curriculum.
“The way the standards were written, it was as if there were three or four Black people in the planet who were important to mention," said Cassandra Newby-Alexander, who chaired the panel's curriculum review effort. "You so minimize what they did, it’s not understandable that they were advocates and visionaries.”
In the history standards for the second grade, for example, the commission proposed that the standard related to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. make clear he advocated to end racial segregation.
The standard says King “was a minister who worked so that all people would be treated fairly.” They propose adding that King “was an important leader in the Civil Rights Movement who fought to end racial segregation.”
The commission was created by Gov. Ralph Northam in August 2019 in the aftermath of the blackface scandal that almost ended his term. While Northam denies being in the photo on his yearbook page showing a person in blackface next to one in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood, he said the historical significance of it wasn't clear to him: He said he simply didn’t know the extent to which blackface and minstrel shows were used to denigrate and oppress Black people.
Newby-Alexander said the GOP effort to suppress history that is uncomfortable for white people runs counter to the goal of education.
“We do not get to determine what history we want to recognize, unless we want to simply mistake our way through our nation’s history, which we have been doing for quite a while,” said Newby-Alexander, a dean and history professor at Norfolk State University. “That’s how you guarantee an ignorant population.”
The harm to students of color, Newby-Alexander said, is missing from the conversation about white discomfort. “You are saying to a group of people, some of whom have been here for 400 years, we want to exclude you, and we are going to teach myths about what we’ve done.”
Along with accurately teaching history, the previous department of education centered conversations around equity at the classroom level, including culturally competent teaching as the state’s public school population increased in diversity. The cultural competency training, which was codified into law during last year’s General Assembly, is also under review by way of the executive order.
Danielle Apugo, a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, said the rollback could make it more difficult for teachers to support their students of color.
“This really stands to directly erase all the progress that we've made as a state, specifically around how we prepare teachers to deal with issues around race and bias,” she said in an interview. “The pre-service teachers I’ve spoken to are nervous, and they don’t feel supported.”
Youngkin on Friday also threw his weight behind legislation requiring principals to make sure their schools are not teaching “inherently divisive concepts.” The definition of inherently divisive includes teaching that one race is “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously,” and that “meritocracy or traits, such as a hard work ethic, are racist or sexist or were created by a particular race to oppress another race.”
The bill was introduced by Del. A.C. Cordoza and Sen. Jen Kiggans, both Republicans from Virginia Beach.
Youngkin is also proposing a backstop for his bill in the state budget, with an amendment that bans the “promotion of inherently divisive concepts in public education.” Including the language in the state’s funding bill could allow Youngkin to put school funding on the line for districts that don’t comply.
