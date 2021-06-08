Incumbent Mark Herring wins Democratic primary for Virginia attorney general

Attorney General Mark Herring cruised past Democratic primary challenger Jay Jones on Tuesday to become the party’s fall nominee in his bid for a third term.

Jones, a delegate from Norfolk, attacked Herring throughout the primary as being weak on police reform, repeatedly challenging the incumbent to use the power of his office to investigate allegations of misconduct against police in recent shootings and incidents.

Among them was the fatal shooting of Donovon W. Lynch, 25, in Virginia Beach in March by Virginia Beach police during a night of violence at the Oceanfront. Toward the end of the campaign, Jones attacked Herring for using the Democratic Attorneys General Association for a large portion of his campaign funding, saying the move disguised some of Herring’s donors.

And Jones criticized Herring’s response to revelations in 2019 that Herring had worn blackface at a college party, saying the attorney general showed no compassion when apologizing to Black lawmakers.

The race illustrated one of the splits among Virginia Democrats.

Jones earned endorsements in the race from Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, while Herring had the support of Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth.