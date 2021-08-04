Inmate at private Virginia prison dead in suspected slaying

The Virginia Department of Corrections said Wednesday that an inmate at the privately run Lawrenceville Correctional Center died in his cell Tuesday night following an apparent attack by another inmate.

The 63-year-old victim was pronounced dead shortly after 9 p.m. Authorities did not release his name Wednesday citing the need to notify the victim's family. This death is being investigated as a homicide, said the department.

Available figures show that in recent years there have been no slayings or as many as two in the 24,000-inmate system. There have been no other homicides this year, said a department spokesman.

Officials said the victim was serving a 26-year sentence for forcible sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and other offenses. The apparent assailant is serving a 22-year sentence for crimes including robbery, malicious wounding and assault by an inmate or probationer on an employee.