Inmate killed in apparent attack at high-security prison

A 47-year-old inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Wise County died Saturday after an apparent attack by another inmate, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

A news release said the inmate was pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m. at the Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap and that the incident is being investigated as a homicide. The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of his family. The apparent assailant is serving a life sentence for murder, said the department.