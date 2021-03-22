Inspector general fires investigator who found misconduct at the Virginia Parole Board

The board, through a secret voting process exempt from Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act, considers parole for people in prison who were convicted of felonies prior to 1995, before Virginia abolished parole.

The parole board decisions that generated complaints came toward the end of the tenure of Adrianne Bennett, the former chairwoman who became a juvenile judge in Virginia Beach in April 2020.

Bennett asked that notifications to a victim’s family member be turned off while the parole board reconsidered whether to release a convicted killer the family did not want released, according to records obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. An investigation by OSIG on how the parole board handled that case had not been finished.

In her lawsuit in Richmond Circuit Court, Moschetti alleged that members of Gov. Ralph Northam’s staff tried to intimidate representatives from OSIG during a meeting last year following the public release of a report on Vincent Martin, who had been freed on parole following a life sentence he received in 1980 in the killing of a Richmond police officer.