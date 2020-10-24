'Iron 9': The all-female bridge watch team of a Navy ship

At the helm, a sailor has two screens, with dials displaying the Ford's current direction and trim.

Keeping a 100,000 ton carrier capable of 30 knots on course can be a strain, which is why the drill is for the helm, the bridge messenger and the three lookouts in the section to spell each other. They rotate every hour through the watch.

Not that being a lookout is stress-free. The job involves being alert for hazards — like the small craft that can seem to pop up out of the blue, said Lt. Brandon Carney, the Ford's assistant first lieutenant, who regularly stands watch as officer of the deck.

Lookouts have phones hanging on cords around their neck so they can call in anything they spot. But except for their phones, orders and reports come in calm, conversational tones across the bridge.

"There's a lot of information flowing," Carney said.

He should know. Carney's job, when he's on the bridge, is to make sure orders from the captain or the officer who has the conn — overall direction for where the carrier is going — are relayed and carried out, as he helps coordinate and respond to what navigators, the engine room and sailors on radar watch, working in a compartment behind the bridge itself, report.