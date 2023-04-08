IN THE NEWS

Teacher wounded in shooting files lawsuit

The first-grade teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student has filed a lawsuit seeking $40 million in damages from Newport News school officials. The lawsuit filed Monday accuses school administrators of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings that the boy had a gun and was in a “violent mood” on the day of the shooting. Abby Zwerner, a 25-year-old teacher at Richneck Elementary School, was shot in the hand and chest on Jan. 6 as she sat at a reading table in her classroom. She spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and has had four surgeries since the shooting. Named as defendants are the Newport News School Board, former Superintendent George Parker III, former Richneck principal Briana Foster Newton and former Richneck assistant principal Ebony Parker.

CAPITOL: A Navy sailor charged with storming the U.S. Capitol was stationed on an aircraft carrier in Norfolk when he joined a mob's attack on the building, according to a court filing Monday. The FBI arrested David Elizalde on Sunday in Arlington on misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, according to the filing. Elizalde told the FBI he was stationed on the USS Harry S. Truman when he drove alone from Norfolk to Washington, D.C., to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021. Elizalde, an aviation structural mechanic, was an active-duty sailor on the day of the Capitol riot, according to a Navy Office of Information spokesperson.

AUTOPSY: The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia has determined that the cause of death for Irvo Otieno was “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints." Arkuie Williams, the administrative deputy in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, confirmed the findings after attorneys for Otieno’s family first shared them in a statement. Williams says the manner of death was homicide. The death of the 28-year-old Black man last month at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County has led to second-degree murder charges against 10 Henrico County sheriff's deputies and hospital employees. Otieno, who struggled with mental illness, died March 6 after he was pinned to the floor while being admitted to the hospital.

THEY SAID

"I think that there’s this perception that he’s a nice guy ... and they don’t peel back the layers of the onion to see exactly how we got to where we are today."

— Senate candidate Scott Parkinson on U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. Parkinson, a former congressional staffer and adviser to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has announced plans to seek the GOP nomination to challenge Kaine next year.

“We are losing more people to opiate overdoses. There’s a whole group of parents out there who are having to bury their kids.”

— Carmen Greiner, an addiction counselor in Spotsylvania County.

BY THE NUMBERS

5: Days that Gov. Glenn Youngkin will spent in Taipei, Tokyo and Seoul starting April 24 as part of an international trade mission. He is scheduled to meet with Tsai Ing-wen, the president of Taiwan, his office said last week.

$7 million: The amount the University of Virginia will pay its 10 highest-earning employees by the end of the year. No. 1 is UVa Health CEO and Executive Vice President of Health Affairs Craig Kent, who makes $1.1 million.

ODDS AND ENDS

COVERAGE: The State Corporation Commission is considering two plans that would expand Virginia’s version of the essential benefits covered by individual and small group health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. One would increase coverage for certain prosthetic devices, such as artificial limbs. The other would add coverage of special oral and enteral medical formulas for people with inherited metabolic disorders.

RULES: The state Department of Juvenile Justice says revised rules for disciplining youth held in Virginia’s detention centers and juvenile prison are in the works. “The proposed changes to the (juvenile detention center) regulation … establish clearer guidelines and set new rules on the use of room restriction and physical and mechanical restraints,” department public information officer Melodie Martin said in an email.

IN THE NEWS

Norfolk top spot for sea-level rise on the East Coast

Norfolk is the East Coast city most threatened by sea level rise, according to a study by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science at William & Mary. The Sea-Level Report Card shows the community has a rise rate of .212 inches a year, making it the highest rate on the East Coast for a fifth year in a row. The report looked at areas across the country and forecasts sea levels up to the year 2050 based on an annual analysis of tide-gauge records for 32 localities along the U.S. coastlines.

ASSIST: A Danville disaster relief organization mobilized to help victims of recent storms in the southern U.S. Volunteers and team members with God's Pit Crew deployed to Adamsville, Tennessee, on Tuesday. A tornado outbreak caused extensive damage to the community. “The recent tornado outbreaks across the country have been catastrophic and heartbreaking," God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson said in a statement. "We hurt for all those who have been impacted by these deadly storms, and we are praying for them." Other volunteers helped in Mississippi and Kentucky.

PRISON: A northern Virginia man convicted on terrorism charges as a teenager has been sent back to prison for a year after violating conditions of his release by meeting with convicted Taliban supporter John Walker Lindh and others linked to terrorism. Prosecutors had sought a two-year term for Ali Shukri Amin of Dumfries. They cited a wealth of evidence that Amin immediately began meeting and corresponding with convicted terrorists after he was released from prison in 2020. The terms of Amin’s release barred him from meeting with known extremists. Amin was just 17 when he pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge for conspiring to support the Islamic State group.