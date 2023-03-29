"Mental health should not be stigmatized the way that it is. And as a legislator, we've got to do more to ensure protections and not just simply just share thoughts and prayers."

— Michael Jones, Richmond City Council president

"What kind of sickness would make men pile on top of a man who is already handcuffed and shackled? ... We're here today because of all of us have some mentally ill challenges in our family and this is not how you treat people. The disgrace was not Irvo had mental illness. The disgrace is how you treated Irvo."

— the Rev. Al Sharpton

"Irvo deserved dignity and respect. And so we remember that Irvo's legacy won't be defined by them, but Irvo's legacy will be defined by us."

— Ben Crump, family attorney

"I will miss your infectious smile and your big hugs. We will miss you dearly. ... We will get to the bottom of what happened to you."

— Caroline Ouko, Irvo Otieno's mother

"To me, Irvo's life gives me purpose. The community has responded graciously. Thank you. We couldn't do this without you."

— Leon Ochieng, Irvo Otieno's brother