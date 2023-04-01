WAIT: Want a new ambulance? Get ready to wait and pay more. That's the situation facing some fire and rescue departments across the U.S. and Virginia, where wait times for new vehicles have extended from around six months to approximately three years. King George County Fire Chief David Moody reserved one for $300,000 in September, only to see the cost balloon. “Just to give you a little bit of context, this is the same model that we purchased in 2020 for $285,000 … and now the price today is $333,957,” he said.

THEY SAID ...

"The war was a terrible situation, but when we finally came home, it was the most positive piece of the war. That’s why it's important to honor other veterans.”

— Vietnam War prisoner of war Paul Galanti during an event at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond on Wednesday, marking 50 years since America ended its direct military involvement in the conflict.

“We’ve stood up and trained our rapid response team. Highly trained, highly skilled, highly equipped officers to be able to respond to, God forbid, an active threat on Grounds.”

— University of Virginia police Chief Timothy Longo, on a recent increase in gun violence in Charlottesville.

BY THE NUMBERS

738

Bills that Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law this legislative session. He also proposed amendments to an additional 78 and vetoed three.

