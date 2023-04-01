IN THE NEWS
Spotsylvania superintendent proposes closing libraries
The superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools suggested Monday that shutting school libraries may be an option to closing a budget shortfall. Mark Taylor said the presentation was “strictly informational” and that he was not making specific recommendations. The board is considering a backup plan in case the county board does not approve an increase in the tax rate or allocate all of the projected revenue from a tax rate increase to the school division. Other options include cutting 23 paraeducator positions or 60 teachers.
MEMORIAL: Family, friends and other mourners gathered Wednesday at First Baptist Church of South Richmond to remember Irvo Otieno at a funeral service. Attendees called for mental health care and policing reforms after the 28-year-old Black man’s death earlier this month while in custody at a state psychiatric hospital. Otieno, whose family said had long struggled with mental illness, died March 6 after he was pinned to the floor by Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and others while being admitted to Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County.
"You know he couldn’t fight back — he was handcuffed and shackled. And if we sound angry, it’s because we are," the Rev. Al Sharpton said during the service.
Seven deputies and three hospital workers have been charged with second-degree murder in Otieno's death, and an investigation is ongoing.
THE WATER COOLER
VIEWS: A Williamsburg resident's TikTok feed that's devoted to umpires is getting attention. The Umpire Channel made by Noah Katz, 18, has 28,000 followers and more than 700,000 likes. “Being a baseball umpire is the best part-time job in the world,” Katz, just days removed from his Jamestown High graduation, said into an iPhone camera operated by younger brother Elijah as they stood on a Williamsburg baseball field. “At 17 years old, I make $25 an hour as an umpire and $37 an hour umpiring travel-ball games.” Since then, Katz has interviewed umpires, talked about techniques and traveled to umpire training in Florida. He's also landed sponsorships for the channel.
An influential Virginia advocacy group formed to counter the influence of Dominion Energy at the state Capitol is rolling out a slate of 52 legislative endorsements for this year's election cycle. Clean Virginia also announced plans to boost its spending by nearly $700,000 to help those mostly Democratic candidates get elected. Every legislative seat is on the ballot this year in an election cycle that will determine party control of the General Assembly for the last two years of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s term.
BY THE NUMBERS
738
Bills that Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law this legislative session. He also proposed amendments to an additional 78 and vetoed three.
$686,500
The amount being pledged by Clean Virginia, the advocacy group formed to counter the influence of Dominion Energy at the state Capitol. The Charlottesville-based organization announced 52 legislative endorsements Tuesday.
IN THE NEWS
PAROLE: Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declined to sign legislation making wholesale changes to the Virginia Parole Board and require that prosecutors be notified in advance about an inmate’s potential release. Youngkin did not object to the part of the bill that called for scrapping the board’s long-standing exemption under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act and requiring the five-member board to make its parole decisions in public.
But rather than signing the measure into law by Monday night’s deadline, Youngkin recommended a tweak that would require the board to ask prosecutors for their thoughts early in the process. As part of an investigation into an inmate’s potential parole, the recommendation says, the top prosecutor “in each jurisdiction in which an offense occurred” must be notified in advance.
MASCOT: A University of Virginia spokeswoman said the use of the school’s Cavalier mascot with Gov. Glenn Youngkin in a recent ad funded by the Republican’s political action committee wasn't political. The Cavalier and the other mascots of the school's public universities — James Madison University’s Duke Dog, Norfolk State University’s Spiro the Spartan, Virginia Tech’s HokieBird and Virginia Commonwealth University’s Rodney the Ram — appear in the spot, which features Youngkin picking his March Madness bracket. The ad shows the mascots trying to persuade Youngkin to include their teams. The ad was funded by the Spirit of Virginia, Youngkin’s PAC, and posted on his Twitter account on March 10. PACs are organized to raise and spend money to elect and defeat candidates. “Our understanding was that this was a state government project all the way through, and that’s how we approached it,” UVa spokeswoman Bethanie Glover said.