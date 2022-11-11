Is the 2nd district election a harbinger for 2024?

It could be the 37,000 Virginia Beach residents who showed up two years ago to vote for Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, but who weren’t there this year, who hold the secret to the 2024 presidential election.

They’re suburban voters in a city that’s been a Republican stronghold, but they balked when President Donald Trump asked for a majority of their votes in 2020.

And though they went for Trump in 2016, they swung to Democrats in every year since, except last year, when the city backed Republicans for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

But Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach won anyway Tuesday, capturing the 2nd District 52% to 48%, after eking out a 549-vote edge in Virginia Beach, the district’s biggest locality.

“The big thing that matters now is negative partisanship, people hating the other side more than they feel positive about their own,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a political scientist at the University of Mary Washington.

Until Democrat Joe Biden carried the city in 2020, Virginia Beach had been Republican in every presidential race since rejecting Barry Goldwater in 1964. It had gone Republican in every race for governor since 1985, except for Ralph Northam’s 2017 election and Tim Kaine's win in 2005. It had voted Republican in every for U.S. Senate since 1988, except for the 2008 and 2012 races when Barack Obama led the ticket and swept Mark Warner and Kaine along.

But this year, it was being a Republican that mattered again in Virginia Beach - since, in a sense, both Trump and Biden were on the ballot.

Luria, who served on the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, pressed hard on Trump’s false charges that Democrats stole the 2020 election and his inflammatory speeches and social media posts before the attack, saying that American democracy was under threat.

“She won in 2018 because many people were turned off by Trump’s personality and/or politics,” said Olusoji Akomolafe, head of the political science department at Norfolk State University. And Trump lost the Beach decisively in 2020 – with 46% of the vote to Biden’s 52%.

But, he added, “Kiggans was careful enough not to alienate this group, given the tone of her campaign … just like the governor, she walked perfectly well the fine line between denialism and election integrity,” Akomolafe said, referring to Glenn Youngkin’s 54% to 46% walkover in Virginia Beach last year.

“It all still boils down to the Trump factor. Kiggans would probably have lost this election if she had embraced Trump more forcefully,” Akomolafe said.

Kiggans won with about 6,900 fewer Virginia Beach votes than Youngkin won in 2021, while Luria gained about 5,500 more notes than Terry McAuliffe had, after a campaign in which he, too, talked a lot about Trump and his challenges to American democracy.

Video clips of Kiggans’ flight from a news conference when asked about her views on Trump’s election denial became Luria advertisements. A Christopher Newport University poll suggests that issue mattered almost not at all to GOP voters, with only 6% saying it was a top concern.

But it may not have energized Democrats or independents as much as Luria's campaign strategists likely hoped. Among Democrats surveyed, 22% said threats to democracy amounted to their top concern; for independents, the figure was 14%.

Republicans surveyed were somewhat more motivated to go to the polls, as well, with 76% telling CNU’s student pollsters that they were paying a lot of attention compared with 60% of Democrats; Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, Research Director of CNU’s Wason Center reported.

But Virginia Beach voters responded particularly strongly to Kiggans’ emphasis on the higher gas and grocery prices she blamed on Biden, Bromley-Trujillo said.

Biden, meanwhile, was poison to Republican voters, as 79% of those surveyed told the CNU students their congressional vote was a vote against Biden.

Luria hit hard too on the issue of abortion, after three Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices swung the high court to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling guaranteeing a right to abortion.

Kiggans said she was pro-life, but may have offered women concerned about abortion bans some reassurance when she said Youngkin’s suggestions that a state ban on most abortions after the 15-week threshold when a fetus can feel pain sounded reasonable - but without saying she supported it. (Youngkin supports exceptions in cases of rape, incest and when the woman's life is in jeopardy.)

Kiggans called Luria an extremist on abortion, highlighting a failed effort by Democratic state legislators to ease Virginia’s requirements before doctors can perform a rare third-trimester abortion; the bill died in a subcommittee. Northam rekindled controversy after a radio interview discussing when doctors might do such abortions became grounds for a false Republican claim that Democrats supported infanticide.

Luria was not in the General Assembly or a member of Northam’s Cabinet or staff at the time. She said her position on abortion was that she supports Virginia’s current law, which allows for abortions under any circumstances until the end of the second trimester, or within the first 26 weeks of pregnancy.

The CNU poll showed that while 51% of women voters said preserving abortion rights was a top priority, 39% of women surveyed said they planned to vote for Kiggans. Some 10% told CNU’s student pollsters they were undecided just two weeks before Election Day.

“I would say abortion is motivating to at least some Republicans, based on what we saw with the election outcomes across the nation. But, abortion was most motivating to young people, Democrats, and some independents,” Bromley-Trujillo said.

It's important to remember the local races, too, said John McGlennnon, a political scientist at the College of William and Mary,

“They did have a couple of wild cards: For the first time they used districts to elect their city council and school board. I know the school board election was really a battle with conservatives hoping to win seats,” he said.

“It is mind boggling that with [Luria's] own campaign having raised $10 million-plus, the field operation wasn’t stronger,” he said.

On the other hand, said Leslie Caughell, a political scientist at Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach: “I would argue Kiggans underperformed what would have been expected in this district in this type of year.”

She said Kiggans’ margin of victory was less than expected.

“Most voters aren’t shifting party allegiances given issues like threats to democracy or abortion … moving a few percent of the opposite party’s voters into your column is hard and meaningful when the race is close,” she said.

“If I were a Republican gearing up for a general election run in the near future, I wouldn’t assume that the dislike of President Trump that fueled backlash among some suburban women or drove voter turnout among young voters or minorities wouldn't hurt me,” Caughell said.

“I also wouldn’t assume that abortion as an issue, especially if it keeps coming up in state legislatures or in the House, wouldn’t motivate some voters or change the composition of those who turn out to vote,” she said. adding:

“This election wasn’t a clear victory in the suburbs for Republicans the way 2021 was.”