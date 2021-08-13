'It can be a real game changer': How Virginia families are using the new child tax credit for food, child care and more

To qualify, married couples filing jointly who earn up to $150,000 get the full amount of the tax credit, as well as a person filing as head of household who makes $112,500, or a single filer who makes $75,000.

“Families need to have ongoing income support through the year and not just at tax time,” Wodicka added. “This is a shift from how the system worked up until now and will require an adjustment period.”

LaKeisha Williams works two jobs and has four children ages 14, 10, 7, 5, on Richmond’s South side. She will be using the child tax credit to pay for health documents and medical bills. Her 5-year-old has asthma; when a bad case of bronchitis landed him in the hospital, Williams was left with a $2,300 medical bill.

“In talking to families, there’s this real sense of relief at how much this could help, Johnson with ParentsTogether said. “For a family with several kids, it can be a real game changer in terms of affording rent or a different housing situation that suits their needs. Or hiring a tutor for their kids who may have struggled during the pandemic. Or saving for college.”

For some families with four kids, for example, they could receive up to $1,200 a month with the expanded child tax credit.