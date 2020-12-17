'It turned my world upside down': The Martinsville Seven case is more than just history to many.

She said her three brothers and one of her three sisters were out with friends.

"It was just about dark. My mamma kept telling us go get our water for the night," Hobson said. "Me and my sister, we had to go across the railroad tracks to a spring to get some water. I remember seeing this lady, she was walking down the railroad track that same night."

She said the woman was with a young boy, Charlie Martin. According to trial testimony, Martin, then also about Hobson's age, was showing the victim the way to a house in a Black area of town where she wanted to collect money for some clothes she had sold.

"So, we went back in the house and told Daddy and Mamma . . . that here was Charlie coming down this railroad track with this white lady," she said.

Her father looked out the door and said he recognized the woman and believed one of the men later convicted in the case had been trying to arrange a date with her, said Hobson.

After it grew dark, she said her parents were eating in the kitchen and she and a sister were playing a game when they heard a female crying outside the front door which was secured with a flimsy latch.

