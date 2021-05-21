'It's a broken system': There's a child care crisis in Virginia. This is what's being done about it.

When the pandemic took hold of Virginia in March shutting down businesses and large child care centers, Jermeisha Justiniano, owner of a family in-home day care in Chesterfield, stayed open.

Like many family home day cares around Richmond, she decided to risk her health in the midst of a deadly pandemic to serve her families who had young children at home and needed to work.

“It was a difficult time,” she said. She struggled to purchase food for the 12 children in her care, ages 1 and up, like gallons of milk or fresh meat and chicken, which were being rationed at stores. Then, she couldn’t find basic supplies that were in short supply like toilet paper, soap and bleach.

When her parents were shopping and saw an extra pack of toilet paper or Lysol, they’d grab it and drop it off. But then some parents started losing their jobs and their children dropped out of care. “That affects you as a provider with less money coming in,” she said.