'It's a damn shame:' Stoney says lack of federal help has left states and cities to face the virus alone as Virginia adds 3,931 new COVID cases

While vaccines roll out across the state and frontline healthcare workers are receiving the first dose, Viray said the local health district hasn't obtained any shipments. Viray expects they'll arrive in upcoming weeks and months.

In the midst of another set of holidays and almost a month after Thanksgiving, Viray said hospitalizations in the Richmond area are increasing and the health district is seeing infections stem from social gatherings, people being exposed on flights and within households.

"Stay home as much as you can for the holidays, limit the number of individuals with whom you're celebrating the holidays with," Viray said, adding that if residents plan to travel, to isolate for 14 days and get tested.

The VDH reported 3,931 new COVID cases on Wednesday, marking the third-highest daily increase in the state. Virginia is now averaging more than 3,500 new cases. The peak was seen on Saturday, when the average was nearly 4,000 cases.

Of the 292,240 total cases reported Wednesday, 251,894 have been classified as confirmed and 40,346 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.