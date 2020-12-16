'It's a damn shame:' Stoney says lack of federal help has left states and cities to face the virus alone as Virginia adds 3,931 new COVID cases

On Tuesday, Mayor Levar Stoney slammed the federal government for not providing localities with additional relief before the year ends, calling its 8-month inaction a failure in ensuring families survive the pandemic's fallout.
"It's a damn shame," Stoney said in an afternoon COVID briefing. "In a long, tough, tumultuous year, we've been able to only provide one relief package to the general public and to localities ... we're doing everything we can to help families, to help individuals, to help businesses but we cannot do this alone."
"Unfortunately we've had to."
In cities like Richmond, where nearly half of the population is Black and roughly 85% of COVID hospitalizations are Black or Latino, Stoney said the lack of relief will be detrimental, with long-term health consequences falling upon those already disproportionately impacted by the virus.
As of Wednesday, Richmond has had 7,845 cases, 529 hospitalizations, 86 deaths and 102 outbreaks. In the briefing, deputy director of Richmond and Henrico health districts Dr. Melissa Viray said the city is averaging 76 new cases per day, a slight uptick from last week when the case rate was about 73 daily cases and the highest number the city has recorded.
About 6.4% of people tested for COVID in Richmond have received a positive result. Statewide, the number is 11.3% - the highest percentage reported since May.
While vaccines roll out across the state and frontline healthcare workers are receiving the first dose, Viray said the local health district hasn't obtained any shipments. Viray expects they'll arrive in upcoming weeks and months.
In the midst of another set of holidays and almost a month after Thanksgiving, Viray said hospitalizations in the Richmond area are increasing and the health district is seeing infections stem from social gatherings, people being exposed on flights and within households.
"Stay home as much as you can for the holidays, limit the number of individuals with whom you're celebrating the holidays with," Viray said, adding that if residents plan to travel, to isolate for 14 days and get tested.
The VDH reported 3,931 new COVID cases on Wednesday, marking the third-highest daily increase in the state. Virginia is now averaging more than 3,500 new cases. The peak was seen on Saturday, when the average was nearly 4,000 cases.
Of the 292,240 total cases reported Wednesday, 251,894 have been classified as confirmed and 40,346 have been deemed probable, meaning people were symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but had not yet received a positive test result.
The state has had 4,508 deaths, a toll the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's forecasting model estimates could reach nearly 5,000 by the end of this year.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — showed a total of 27,060 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic, and 2,349 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending. While this is a slight drop from the 2,361 people hospitalized on Tuesday, the state is averaging more than 2,200 hospitalizations daily.
Before November, the highest average was 1,527 hospitalizations over a seven-day period in May.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 16,353 people have been hospitalized statewide for the coronavirus, though the website notes this figure under-represents the total number of hospitalizations.
On Tuesday, 38,263 cases were associated with the state’s 1,704 outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 12,300 cases, 621 hospitalizations, 183 deaths and 80 outbreaks.
Henrico County has had 10,260 cases, 640 hospitalizations, 271 deaths and 92 outbreaks. Hanover County has had 3,062 cases, 173 hospitalizations and 61 deaths.
The VDH dashboard operates on a roughly 17-hour delay in the reporting of statewide numbers. Figures might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
For questions regarding COVID-19 and vaccines, the VDH has a hotline at 804-205-3501.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo