James Alex Fields Jr.'s Unite the Right murder and other convictions upheld by appeals court

Murder, malicious wounding and other convictions against James Alex Fields Jr. stemming from the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville were upheld Tuesday by the Virginia Court of Appeals.
"We hold that the circuit court did not err by denying the motion to change venue or by admitting the memes, image of Adolf Hitler, and the recorded jail calls into evidence and the judgment of the circuit court is affirmed," wrote Judge Robert J. Humphreys joined by Chief Judge Marla Decker and Judge Mary Grace O'Brien in a 20-page ruling.
Fields, 24, from Ohio, is serving life stemming from the Aug. 12, 2017 slaying of Heather Heyer who was killed when he drove his car into a crowd of counter-protestors. Eight others were seriously injured. He hit another person with his car as he sped off. He was convicted in a 2018 jury trial in Charlottesville Circuit Court.
Prior to trial Fields' lawyers sought a change of venue citing the large amount of media coverage of the events that day and arguing that Charlottesville had been traumatized, which Judge Richard E. Moore took under advisement as prospective jurors were questioned over a three-day period about their ability to try the case fairly as impartial jurors.
Prosecutors, over the objections of Fields, presented memes depicting a motor vehicle violently driving into a group of pedestrians, a text message from Fields to his mother with the image of Adolph Hitler attached and recordings of two calls from Fields to his mother -- during one of which he called Heyer's mother an anti-white communist - from the jail where Fields was being held before trial.
On appeal, Fields' lawyers argued among other things that the memes, posted by Fields three months before the Unite the Rally, were irrelevant; that the prejudicial effects of using the Hitler image outweighed its usefulness as evidence.
The appeals court ruled Tuesday that, "The record supports the circuit court’s conclusion that selecting jurors willing to honor their oath to keep an open mind and follow the court’s instructions was relatively easy, that the publicity was accurate and noninflammatory, and that there was not such widespread prejudice against Fields that he could not obtain an impartial jury."
The appeals court judges also upheld the use of the memes, the Hitler image and the recordings. The court noted that Circuit Court Judge Richard E. Moore held that any prejudicial effect of the Hitler photograph was reduced by other evidence showing Fields marching and chanting, "Jews will not replace us," on the morning of the attack.
