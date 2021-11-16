James Alex Fields Jr.'s Unite the Right murder and other convictions upheld by appeals court

Murder, malicious wounding and other convictions against James Alex Fields Jr. stemming from the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville were upheld Tuesday by the Virginia Court of Appeals.

"We hold that the circuit court did not err by denying the motion to change venue or by admitting the memes, image of Adolf Hitler, and the recorded jail calls into evidence and the judgment of the circuit court is affirmed," wrote Judge Robert J. Humphreys joined by Chief Judge Marla Decker and Judge Mary Grace O'Brien in a 20-page ruling.

Fields, 24, from Ohio, is serving life stemming from the Aug. 12, 2017 slaying of Heather Heyer who was killed when he drove his car into a crowd of counter-protestors. Eight others were seriously injured. He hit another person with his car as he sped off. He was convicted in a 2018 jury trial in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Prior to trial Fields' lawyers sought a change of venue citing the large amount of media coverage of the events that day and arguing that Charlottesville had been traumatized, which Judge Richard E. Moore took under advisement as prospective jurors were questioned over a three-day period about their ability to try the case fairly as impartial jurors.