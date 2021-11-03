Jason Miyares declares victory over Herring in attorney general's race

Republican Jason Miyares declared victory on late Tuesday in his run for Virginia attorney general.

"Fifty-six years ago, my mother fled Cuba - with nothing but a dream - a dream for a better life for her family," he said in a statement. "Now I stand here today - elected to be the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Virginia - the first-ever son of an immigrant and the first Latino ever to be elected statewide in the Commonwealth’s history."

Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring, who was seeking a third term, had made no public statement as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Associated Press had not yet called the race.

Miyares in his statement thanked Herring for his service, and said he was humbled to have been elected.

"I’d like to thank you, Virginia, for giving me the opportunity to make history," Miyares' statement said. "On day one, we’ll work toward a safe and secure Virginia and ending the criminal first, victim last mindset. Virginia has spoken - we want safe streets, we want our police to be well trained and supported in the community - and we want the rule of law respected. I intend on delivering on my campaign promises."