Jason Miyares removed the head lawyer at 3 state colleges. Professors and Democrats say he's wielding excessive influence.

The top lawyers at three public colleges in Virginia have left their jobs since Jason Miyares became attorney general, moves Democratic and higher education leaders say show Miyares using excessive influence.
Miyares fired Tim Heaphy, counsel for the University of Virginia, and Brian Walther, counsel for George Mason University. And he removed Mike Melis, head lawyer for Virginia Commonwealth University, and assigned him to the Office of the Attorney General.
These personnel decisions suggest colleges are being used as part of a political agenda, said Carl Tobias, law professor at the University of Richmond, a private school.
"Universities need to be free, open places and not be politicized by the appointment of counsel who are loyal to the attorney general but not loyal to the university," Tobias said.
The job shuffling comes as Miyares and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have made changes to COVID vaccine mandates at state colleges. A directive from Youngkin ended the mandate for employees, and a legal opinion from Miyares led to colleges disbanding the mandate for students.
Though college leaders seemed to oppose the end of mandates, they voiced little complaint. The firing and removing of college counsels reinforce the fact that state colleges have little recourse to oppose an administration, unlike K-12 school districts, which sued Youngkin over mask requirements.
"The message you're sending is you better watch out," said Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax. "If you don't, the governor will yank you or the attorney general will yank you."
College counsels aren't just employees of their schools - they are employees of the attorney general. They serve at the pleasure of the attorney general, said Victoria LaCivita, spokesperson for Miyares.
It's common practice for an incoming administration to appoint new staff that share the philosophical and legal approach of the new attorney general, she added.
But it's not common, professors and lawyers countered, for the changes to be made in such overtly political ways. There were potential political elements to the changes at UVA and George Mason. Heaphy was the top investigator for the House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Walther was replaced by the Anne Gentry, wife of Kevin Gentry, a GOP donor and executive for Koch Industries.
LaCivita said Heaphy's firing had nothing to do with the Jan. 6 investigation and that Walther's replacement, Anne Gentry, is plenty qualified. Gentry was associate counsel at George Mason.
"Alternate Headline: Interim Counsel chosen based off of seniority," LaCivita said via Twitter. "Women are so much more than their husband's job."
Miyares wanted counsels who "share the philosophical and legal approach of the Attorney General," LaCivita said. She declined to explain why Melis was moved from VCU. Miyares named Jacob Belue interim counsel at VCU while a full-time replacement is found. Jasmine Yoon was named UVA's interim counsel.
Miyares' actions weren't unprecedented or unlawful, said Jon Becker, professor of education at VCU. But the moves appear to be based on politics.
Gentry "is well qualified having served in that office for a long time, but the optics are not great if we care about making these decisions absent political considerations," Becker said.
The governor already has a path to influencing state colleges, but it's a longer, indirect one. A president leads a university, the president serves under a board of visitors, and the board is appointed by the governor.
Subverting these paths, Keam said, sends a message to colleges they better fall in line behind the administration.
It's rare, but not unprecedented, for college employees to be the target of political maneuverings. In 2010, Republican attorney general Ken Cuccinelli attempted to investigate Michael Mann, a climate researcher at the University of Virginia. In an affair known as "Climategate," climate change skeptics used stolen emails to attempt to discredit scientists such as Mann.
The Virginia Supreme Court ruled Cuccinelli did not have the authority to make those demands. In the end, Keam said, Mann became a hero to the left for standing up for academic freedom.
Stetson University law professor Peter Lake told the Daily Progress that politicians' attempts to micromanage state universities have grown across the country.
In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered professors at the University of Florida to stop testifying as expert witnesses in lawsuits attacking new state election laws. The professors had expressed opinions that the law suppressed voting rights. A federal court judge overturned DeSantis' order last week.
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools said it would investigate this matter. Accreditation forbids undue influence by external people or bodies. But the association won't investigate the situation at UVA, the Daily Progress reported.
In Alaska, Gov. Mike Dunleavy offered to minimize budget cuts to the University of Alaska if the college reduced spending in certain areas. The accreditor for the university said the governor's actions may violate standards for independence.
Ultimately, it's difficult for a state college to push back against an administration, Tobias said. While there is a formula to determine a college's funding, to some degree, schools are at the mercy of the governor and General Assembly.
There's likely nothing stopping a university from hiring its own counsel with its own money, Tobias said. But opposing an administration could still put a college in danger of losing funding.
Gregory Washington, president of George Mason University, was one of the few administrators to speak out against the end of vaccine mandates.
"This is clearly not a ruling we wanted," he told The Washington Post, saying vaccine mandates were "working well."
Asked if George Mason has any recourse moving forward, a spokesperson for the university did not respond.
