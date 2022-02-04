Jason Miyares removed the head lawyer at 3 state colleges. Professors and Democrats say he's wielding excessive influence.

"The message you're sending is you better watch out," said Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax. "If you don't, the governor will yank you or the attorney general will yank you."

College counsels aren't just employees of their schools - they are employees of the attorney general. They serve at the pleasure of the attorney general, said Victoria LaCivita, spokesperson for Miyares.

It's common practice for an incoming administration to appoint new staff that share the philosophical and legal approach of the new attorney general, she added.

But it's not common, professors and lawyers countered, for the changes to be made in such overtly political ways. There were potential political elements to the changes at UVA and George Mason. Heaphy was the top investigator for the House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Walther was replaced by the Anne Gentry, wife of Kevin Gentry, a GOP donor and executive for Koch Industries.

LaCivita said Heaphy's firing had nothing to do with the Jan. 6 investigation and that Walther's replacement, Anne Gentry, is plenty qualified. Gentry was associate counsel at George Mason.