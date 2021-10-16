Jeep driver charged with reckless driving in horse-and-buggy crash

The buggy was traveling east in the right lane when it was struck in the rear by a 2015 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Tracy L. Churchill, 29.

He was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The two occupants in the buggy were thrown from the vehicle when it was struck and suffered serious injuries. The buggy was equipped with lights and a placard. At the owner’s request, the horse was humanely euthanized due to the extent of its injuries from the crash.