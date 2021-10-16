 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeep driver charged with reckless driving in horse-and-buggy crash
0 Comments
breaking

Jeep driver charged with reckless driving in horse-and-buggy crash

  • 0
Police lights

Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy Wednesday afternoon at about 5:44 p.m. in Richmond County, and have since charged a Farnham resident with reckless driving.

The accident happened on Route 3, Historyland Highway, just west of Route 614, or Folly Neck Road.

The buggy was traveling east in the right lane when it was struck in the rear by a 2015 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Tracy L. Churchill, 29.

He was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The two occupants in the buggy were thrown from the vehicle when it was struck and suffered serious injuries. The buggy was equipped with lights and a placard. At the owner’s request, the horse was humanely euthanized due to the extent of its injuries from the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

hprestidge@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6945

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA probe will study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News