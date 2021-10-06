 Skip to main content
Jessica Aber, Chris Kavanaugh confirmed as new U.S. attorneys for Virginia
Jessica Aber, Chris Kavanaugh confirmed as new U.S. attorneys for Virginia

MCDONNELL SENTENCE

Prosecutor Jessica D. Aber (center) arrives at Federal Court for former Gov. Bob McDonnell's sentencing for corruption Tuesday, January 6, 2015.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

Jessica D. Aber, a federal prosecutor based in Richmond was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday as the new U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, one of the premier districts in the country.

Aber, an assistant U.S. attorney since 2009, has handled financial fraud, violent crime and child exploitation cases and has been the deputy chief of the criminal division for the office since 2016. From 2015 to 2016, she served on a detail assignment as counsel to the assistant attorney general for the criminal division of the  Department of Justice.

She is a 2003 graduate of the University of Richmond and a 2006 graduate of the William & Mary School of Law. Before joining the Department of Justice, Aber was an associate at McGuireWoods LLP from 2007 to 2008 and was a law clerk for then-Magistrate Judge Hannah Lauck from 2006 to 2007.

The Eastern District of Virginia stretches from Northern Virginia through Richmond and central Virginia to the Tidewater region and serves roughly 6 million people. Because of the many military, government and high-tech facilities located there, it is one of the preeminent districts among the 93 districts in the country.

Headquartered in Alexandria, across the Potomac from the Department of Justice headquarters, the district is the preferred venue for many high-profile cases involving national security, the CIA and the Pentagon.

Also confirmed Tuesday to serve as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia, which covers the rest of the state, was Chris Kavanaugh an assistant U.S. attorney, said the offices of U.S. senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine.

Kavanaugh is the senior counsel to the deputy attorney general. He has practiced before every judge in the Western District and has worked in the U.S. Attorney’s office since 2014, handling a wide variety of federal criminal offenses involving domestic terrorism, civil rights violations, national security, white-collar offenses and violent crimes. Kavanaugh received his Bachelors of Science from Georgia Tech and his Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.

A joint statement from the Virginia senators said, "We are pleased the Senate has confirmed Jessica Aber and Christopher Kavanaugh to these critical positions. We were deeply impressed by their exceptional backgrounds. We believe they will serve the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia with distinction."

The eastern district’s former U.S. attorney, G. Zachary Terwilliger, left the post in January after 2½ years for private practice. Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh, in charge of the office since Terwilliger’s departure, did not apply for the position.

Chris Kavanaugh

Kavanaugh

 Courtesy of UVa

