A business jet flying to Virginia may have experienced problems with its stability before severe buffeting that caused the death of a passenger,
the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday.
The NTSB said in a news release that it is looking at a “reported trim issue," a reference to adjustments that are made to an airplane’s control surfaces to ensure it is stable and level in flight. The agency initially reported that the plane experienced severe turbulence late Friday.
The Bombardier executive jet was traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, before diverting to Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.
Investigators will have more information after they've analyzed the flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder and other information, such as weather at the time, the NTSB said.
The person who died has not been identified. The jet's owner, Conexon, a company based in Kansas City, Missouri, said it was not an employee.
Turbulence is unstable air in the atmosphere, which continues to be a cause for injury for airline passengers despite safety improvements. But deaths from turbulence are extremely rare.
Trim problems can also be responsible for buffeting or altitude changes.
Broad Street
10-25-1955: Broad Street
Staff photo
Broad Street
09-22-1953 (cutline): Sandbags at Broad Street and Horsepen Road will be replaced by concrete divider strips under a State Highway Department-Henrico County program to ease traffic flow.
Staff photo
Broad Street
01-25-1955 (cutline): Harrison and Broad Streets, city's worst intersection in 1954 traffic records.
Staff photo
Broad Street
11-17-1966 (cutline): Christmas candles tower over Broad Street in downtown Richmond. The candles, erected Wednesday, will get garlands of flowers in the next few days to accentuate the Christmas theme, according to the Central Richmond Association. The candles, which extended from Adams Street to 8th Street, are an annual Christmas project of Downtown Retail Associates, an affiliate of the CRA.
Staff photo
Broad Street
10-26-1955: Broad Street
Staff photo
Broad Street
01-17-1957: Shop keepers clean snow from sidewalk in front of stores on Broad Street.
Staff photo
Broad Street
03-08-1955 (cutline): These reflectorized arrows have been installed facing northbound traffic at Ninth and Grace Streets as a hint to motorists to get into and stay in the proper lane--there was too much confusion before, the Traffic Engineering Bureau said. On the opposite side of the sign on the extreme left, for the benefit of southbound drivers who plan to remain on Ninth Street, is the instruction, "Keep Right."
Staff photo
Broad Street
05-25-1954 (cutline): Fire apparatus house at Engine Company 10, just west of Lombardy Street on Broad, now gets a clear field in which to respond to alarms, thanks to this new traffic signal in front of the station. Traffic Engineer John T. Hanna calls it a "pre-emptor" because it effectively clears the entire immediate are of traffic when an alarm is in. Operated then by a switch in the firehouse, the signal halts eastbound traffic west of the station, gives cars already past it the green light to keep going at Lombardy Street, and halts westbound vehicles at Bowe Street in case the engines have to head north on that thoroughfare.
Staff photo
Broad Street
03-03-1975: People shopping on Broad Street in downtown Richmond.
Staff photo
Broad Street
12-26-1968: Corner of Fifth and Broad Street seemed deserted on day after Christmas following busy shopping days.
Staff photo
Broad Street
08-13-1953 (cutline): After 73 years--a sidewalk--The old frieght depot of the Richmond, Fredericksburg & Potomac has been standing on Broad Street, between Hancock and Harrison, since 1880. Last year it was leased to the State Alchoholic Beverage Control Board for a warehouse. City authorities promptly reminded the railroad of its sidewalk responsibility. The company shelled out about $4,000 and the ABC warehouse now has this recently completed, 18-foot sidewalk.
Staff photo
Broad Street
Times-Dispatch
Broad Street
10-05-1988: Broad Street
Staff photo
Broad Street
03-16-1953 (cutline): After--with parking ban in effect today, but has clear path for stop.
Staff photo
Broad Street
10-26-1955: Broad Street during air raid test.
Staff photo