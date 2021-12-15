JLARC report shows improvement needed in Department of Juvenile Justice; recommends closing Bon Air facility

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found that programming provided by the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice is unlikely to reduce reoffending.
While recognizing a 2016 “transformation” of the department, JLARC told state lawmakers that various factors contributed to the finding, including a lack of oversight for educational programming, a lack of cultural competency training for staff.
Because of the DJJ’s transformation efforts, the report says, there are far fewer youths in jails — 2,980 this year as compared to 9,551 across the state in 2011. Despite that reduction, recidivism rates, or the tendency to reoffend, remains the same for higher risk youth. While the numbers appear promising, JLARC says, the COVID-19 pandemic makes it unclear whether these drops are sustainable.
Based on the findings, the committee offered lawmakers 31 recommendations, including cultural competency training for all court service unit staff, and requiring the Virginia Department of Education to convene a workgroup to address shortcomings in the education offered by the agency.
Court-appointed lawyers are only compensated $120 per juvenile case, which the report said is lower than other states. With that, JLARC said, comes inconsistent representation for child offenders that can lead to unequal treatment and disparities within the court system.
“Inadequate representation appears to be most prevalent among court-appointed counsel and is at least partially due to low compensation and insufficient training,” the report says.
One judge said, according to the report: “We have plenty of attorneys – we have enough to get us by. What we don’t have are quality attorneys."
Valerie Slater, a youth prison abolitionist with Rise For Youth, said that more compensation might encourage court appointed attorneys to spend the necessary time on a case to provide equitable representation.
“It would make a huge difference,” said Slater, of any increase in compensation for court appointed attorneys. “If an attorney knew that they were going to actually be compensated for their time, the same way that they would spend the time on a case that they received from the private bar … they would spend that same level of care and time."
The report also found that the education offered by VDOE meets federal oversight requirements, but it doesn’t ensure that youth in jail will receive effective educational programming. In short, the committee found the programming “lacks adequate oversight, continuity, and vocational services.”
A reason for the lack of oversight, the report says, is in part because the VDOE no longer conducts on-site program quality reviews.
A spokesperson for the VDOE said the agency is reviewing the report and considering the recommendations, and is "fully committed to taking action to strengthen education-related components of the system to ensure students receive high-quality educational services in juvenile justice settings."
The committee also indicated that a summer break isn’t ideal for the youth inside of the detention centers, saying that a two month summer break disrupts the consistency in education. Many of the incarcerated youth, JLARC said, are already academically behind and recommended a 200-day calendar, also known as year round school. In 2012, JLARC found that year round school can help reduce “learning loss.”
Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Spotsylvania, a veteran educator, asked what could be done to increase vocational instruction for students, as JLARC found that the VDOE was also failing to provide adequate career and technical education for incarcerated youth.
“Everybody can be in a win-win, because if these kids – once they're discharged from JDC – end up back in the public schools and create problems again. We need to find some solutions within our existing resource network,” Orrock said. “And I think that may be part of an answer.”
The committee also recommended the closure of some of the juvenile justice centers, including the state operated Bon Air Juvenile Correction Center in Chesterfield, since the system has far fewer children incarcerated. The justification, the report says, is that while youth incarceration has gone down, state funding hasn't and the state is overspending on operating the jails.
“Continuing to maintain so much excess capacity is not an efficient use of limited financial resources,” the report says. Right now, according to JLARC, Virginia has the second most juvenile detention centers and the highest capacity compared with nearby states. Education accounted for a large part of that spending at an estimated $25 million in state funds, resulting in a range of $23,000 to $88,000 per pupil. Richmond Public Schools spends about $12,000 per pupil, and Henrico and Chesterfield both spend around $9,000 per pupil, in comparison.
The state would have more say if they wanted to close the Bon Air center because it is state operated. But other youth jails would be more difficult, since they are operated by the localities.
