JLARC report shows improvement needed in Department of Juvenile Justice; recommends closing Bon Air facility

A spokesperson for the VDOE said the agency is reviewing the report and considering the recommendations, and is "fully committed to taking action to strengthen education-related components of the system to ensure students receive high-quality educational services in juvenile justice settings."

The committee also indicated that a summer break isn’t ideal for the youth inside of the detention centers, saying that a two month summer break disrupts the consistency in education. Many of the incarcerated youth, JLARC said, are already academically behind and recommended a 200-day calendar, also known as year round school. In 2012, JLARC found that year round school can help reduce “learning loss.”

Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Spotsylvania, a veteran educator, asked what could be done to increase vocational instruction for students, as JLARC found that the VDOE was also failing to provide adequate career and technical education for incarcerated youth.

“Everybody can be in a win-win, because if these kids – once they're discharged from JDC – end up back in the public schools and create problems again. We need to find some solutions within our existing resource network,” Orrock said. “And I think that may be part of an answer.”