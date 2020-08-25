JMU reports 27 positive cases among students, 6 faculty; classes begin Wednesday

James Madison University reported Tuesday that there are 23 self-reported positive cases among students and six among faculty but that due to patient privacy laws, it can’t verify those tests.

The self-reported cases are identified as students or employees who were tested off-campus and notified JMU. In its COVID dashboard, the school notes that not all positive cases are on campus and there are students and staff working or teaching remotely.

Classes begin Wednesday.

The cumulative number of tests performed at the University Health Center since July 1 is 620 and includes athletes who were screened upon arrival. None include employees and 79 of these tests were documented on Aug. 24. The UHC is focused on symptomatic individuals, according to the JMU website, but will also test people who’ve been in contact with someone who tested positive upon request.

Currently, the overall positivity rate — or the percentage of people who test positive — is 0.65%. If students are unable to quarantine, JMU has 136 beds available for isolation.