Joe Biden beats President Donald Trump in Virginia

“He’s running the country like a business instead of just politics and they can’t buy him off,” Hendrix said.

Dorothy and Richard Cannon, who voted early in Norfolk, said they chose Biden for president, in part because of their concerns about the cost of health insurance. They said they believe Biden will work to make it more affordable.

“It’s like half my check for me and him to have insurance,” said Dorothy Cannon, 49, who works in sales. “It’s like I’m working to have insurance.”

In other races, two Democrats are trying to hold on to the competitive U.S. House seats they flipped in 2018, a test of whether Virginia’s “blue wave” has staying power.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger is working to fend off Republican Nick Freitas in the Richmond area's 7th Congressional District, while Rep. Elaine Luria is in a rematch with Republican former Rep. Scott Taylor for a Hampton Roads-area seat in the 2nd Congressional District.

Spanberger and Luria are part of a group of moderate Democrats who came to Congress with deep military and intelligence experience. Their credentials were instrumental in pushing the House to impeach Trump over allegations that he pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden.