Judge orders Lee portrait removed from Louisa County courtroom

Sanner ordered the portrait and an accompanying Daughters of the Confederacy plaque removed from the courtroom by Sept. 23, "to be exhibited in such location and manner as best determined by the County of Louisa."

Sanner turned down an initial request to remove the portrait made by Ramseur, noting, in part, that Virginia at the time still had a state holiday in Lee’s honor.

"There are many who admire the real or perceived qualities of General Lee," wrote Sanner last year. "The most significant representation of that admiration is the fact that he is one of the few individuals, Virginian or otherwise, who have received the honor of having a Virginia state holiday observed in their honor."

The judge also wrote that he believed such a decision would more appropriately be made by the Louisa Board of Supervisors and not the courts.

This March, however, Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation passed by the General Assembly eliminating the holiday that honored Lee and Stonewall Jackson, another Confederate general. Ramseur, citing the developments, renewed his motion.