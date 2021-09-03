Judges and observers of powerful federal appeals court express concern on partisanship

Full court rehearings can also be held should a new panel's decision conflict in some way with a prior panel decision, he said.

The 4th Circuit was once famously seen as one of the most conservative appeals courts in the country.

Tobias said, "In the old days when the court was so conservative ... what happened was exactly what the Democratic-appointed majority is doing now. So, in the 80s and 90s, when the Republican majorities saw a panel decision that they felt was too liberal, then they would take it en banc and change it. Now the shoe is on the other foot."

"Now it's 9-6 Democratic as opposed to Republican appointees and the Democrats are doing something pretty similar ... when they see a panel decision they don't like, or they disagree with, they take it up en banc and then they change it." That is what happened in two Fourth Amendment cases, one from Richmond and one from Baltimore in the past year, when the 4th Circuit majority held en banc hearings and overturned minority judges' panel decisions.

Tobias said Wynn is indicating that such dissents should be rare and that there should be transparency about them because he thinks they are being misused: "What you're really doing is trying to get the attention of the Supreme Court, to tell the supreme court why the panel got it wrong."