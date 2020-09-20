Juries in Roanoke and beyond still stalled by COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE — At a status hearing in a murder case last Tuesday in Roanoke Circuit Court, the defendant’s upcoming jury trial was bumped from early next month into early next year, to the first week of February.

But when the prosecutor said the delay was necessary because “due to the present situation, we are not there yet,” the judge spoke up to confirm a point: that all parties were, in fact, fully prepared to proceed, but remain unable to because of the state’s current COVID-19-related prohibition on jury trials.

When the lawyers on both sides told him that was indeed accurate, the judge echoed their readiness, on behalf of the court itself, and clarified that for the record.

“Roanoke City is ready, willing and able to begin. The Supreme Court will not allow us to do it,” Judge Chris Clemens said, and offered an aside: “We need to get it done.”

The time frame for when that will happen, however, remains vague. Virginia just passed the six-month anniversary of its ongoing judicial emergency, which was prompted by the pandemic and which, for now, has punched the pause button on jury trials across all localities in the Commonwealth, save five.