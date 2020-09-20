Juries in Roanoke and beyond still stalled by COVID-19

ROANOKE — At a status hearing in a murder case last Tuesday in Roanoke Circuit Court, the defendant’s upcoming jury trial was bumped from early next month into early next year, to the first week of February.
But when the prosecutor said the delay was necessary because “due to the present situation, we are not there yet,” the judge spoke up to confirm a point: that all parties were, in fact, fully prepared to proceed, but remain unable to because of the state’s current COVID-19-related prohibition on jury trials.
When the lawyers on both sides told him that was indeed accurate, the judge echoed their readiness, on behalf of the court itself, and clarified that for the record.
“Roanoke City is ready, willing and able to begin. The Supreme Court will not allow us to do it,” Judge Chris Clemens said, and offered an aside: “We need to get it done.”
The time frame for when that will happen, however, remains vague. Virginia just passed the six-month anniversary of its ongoing judicial emergency, which was prompted by the pandemic and which, for now, has punched the pause button on jury trials across all localities in the Commonwealth, save five.
Inside that time-out, the state Supreme Court continues to grapple with the contradictory challenge of seeing justice move forward swiftly, while also addressing the potential health hazards that could arise from people gathering and interacting within the close confines of a courtroom.
The emergency status, extended nine times since March, is in place until Oct. 11. Speedy trial rights normally guarantee a five-month court deadline once a defendant is indicted on charges but, for now, those are on hold as well.
***
Within the 23rd Judicial Circuit, which covers Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem, cases continue to accrue. It and the other circuits are seeing potential logjams on dockets for months to come.
Roanoke currently has 24 criminal cases awaiting a jury, most of which involve homicides or other violent offenses. Roanoke County has 27 potential jury trials on its dockets through December, according to the circuit clerk’s office, and Salem prosecutor Tom Bowers said his office now has 14 on deck.
Public defenders represent one-third of those accused in the two dozen criminal cases that are earmarked for a Roanoke jury.
“We’re always concerned about speedy trials, but on the other hand, these are some pretty extraordinary circumstances,” attorney John Varney, who heads the city public defenders’ office, said Friday. Citing the active nature of those cases, he declined to discuss potential effects of delays, but offered: “I don’t know that anybody’s been rushing or wanting to rush their trial at this point.”
Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell said his office has waived its right to juries in the city’s pending cases, as a means of facilitating the process during the pandemic, but those defendants have not followed suit — as is their constitutional right.
“To request a jury trial is usually a strategic decision by either the defense or the prosecution,” Caldwell wrote in an email last week. “My suspicion is that the defense attorneys are waiting to see what the General Assembly does to the whole jury trial process as part of the criminal justice reform movement, which is probably wise on their part.”
Complete tallies for the civil trials that remain hung up were not immediately available on Friday.
******
Over the summer, as a means of finding a way forward, the Virginia Supreme Court gave the chief judges in every circuit an Aug. 17 deadline to submit plans for how their facilities could safely hold jury trials.
At the end of that month, it was announced that just four courthouses, representatively diverse in both size and location — Alleghany, Henrico and Stafford counties and Norfolk — would be allowed to resume juries starting Sept. 14, presumably as a means to test the waters for the rest.
On Thursday, the high court tapped Fairfax County Circuit Court to begin hearing jury cases again, based on a revised proposal that was submitted Tuesday.
It’s unclear when the Supreme Court plans to announce updates for other localities, but the addition of a fifth court suggests others could soon follow.
Judge David Carson, chief of the 23rd Circuit, said Thursday that he submitted his initial proposal early, in July. Later that month, the Supreme Court issued a preliminary list of common shortcomings it was spotting in some of the incoming plans, mostly related to failure to address matters such as air handling and social distancing between jurors during bathroom breaks. Carson said that before the deadline elapsed, he submitted a revised plan, but the next notice he received simply announced word of the four courts that would reopen.
“To date, we have heard nothing from the Court, but we remain ready, willing and able to resume trials ... in a manner that recognizes and protects the health and safety of our citizens while simultaneously affording all litigants their proverbial day in court,” Carson said in an email earlier this month.
“I think the best advice is screening, distancing and masking,” he added Thursday.
Other points of the 23rd Circuit’s plan include portable plexiglass barriers, sterilization of the witness stand between testimony, mandatory breaks for jurors every 90 to 120 minutes, and limiting lavatory occupancy but also offering access to a larger than normal number of restrooms.
Another primary objective, Carson said, is to take enough precautions that jurors will not be distracted by fear.
“Jurors who would otherwise be concerned can focus on the task at hand,” he said.
Despite the embargo, some Roanokers may be surprised to discover they’re still receiving questionnaires for jury duty.
That’s because the city sheriff’s office, like most everyone else, has no idea when juries will start back up, so it must keep a pool of potential jurors at the ready. A sizable group of candidates cannot be assembled from scratch, but while those who receive mailers have to respond, they won’t actually be required to make in-person appearances until jury trials resume.
“I have not stopped doing everything I normally do,” said Dean Thompson, who coordinates juries for the city sheriff’s office, and other localities report similar efforts.
“We send out 400 questionnaires every month. I have been acting like we’re going to have jury trials every single month,” Thompson explained.
As a result, he said, he gets dozens and dozens of calls a day with questions, largely from recipients who are older.
The screening forms now being distributed also include a page with questions about COVID-19 and other medical issues, which are given added consideration.
Of all questionnaires that go out, Thompson said only about 150 respondents get follow-up subpoenas. Before the pandemic, pools of potential jurors measured around 50 people, but the office has shrunk that to closer to 35, a group that would ordinarily be whittled down during the jury selection process to 12 individuals, plus occasional alternates.
Keeping the jury duty process active during the downtime also helps maintain preparedness for when the stoppage finally ends.
“If they come in and say we’re starting next week, we’re ready, as far as the sheriff’s office is concerned,” Thompson said.
******
Late last week, in addition to Fairfax’s resumption of juries, two other points of progress were made as Virginia courts try to move forward.
In Abingdon on Wednesday, a three-day jury trial went forward in U.S. District Court. As federal entities, Virginia’s district courts are not subject to the orders of the state Supreme Court, and they called to resume juries beginning Aug. 31.
District court clerk Julie Dudley said pools of potential jurors arrived in separate groups, one on Wednesday morning, another in the afternoon. A panel was assembled by 4:30 p.m., and opening statements began the following day.
In a pretrial order, U.S. District Judge James Jones dictated that arguments by attorneys and questions to witnesses would all be made from behind a lectern, while the masked jurors would be seated in the gallery, rather than the jury box, to allow for distancing. Paper exhibits were displayed electronically in court and in the jury room.
Spectators watched from a separate courtroom, via videoconferencing.
The case, which involved drug allegations, was resolved with multiple guilty verdicts by Friday, according to online court records.
Another federal criminal jury trial was set to start Sept. 30 in Roanoke but has been taken off the docket. It was not immediately clear why.