Jury acquitted two men in 1998 murder of Waverly police officer, but both serving life in prison

While fired by the town of Waverly, Sturrup was acquitted of the forgery charge and the federal charge was dismissed when Sturrup, now 65, agreed to leave law enforcement.

"They wanted me out of there, I was not their guy," he said of town officials. Sturrup alleges the charges were unwarranted and the result of small town politics and an effort to discredit his competence and credibility.

Sturrup testified at Richardson and Claiborne's federal trial that the woman who testified against the two men told him that she had been told what to say by someone from the Sussex County sheriff's office.

However, Payne ordered the jury to ignore Sturrup's testimony when he said the woman did not give him the specific name or organization that allegedly told her what to say, according to a Times-Dispatch story.

The former police chief said Thursday that he was reluctant to testify for the defense and wanted someone punished as much as anyone for Gibson's death. "I needed somebody to pay the price, but, I'm not going to have innocent blood pay the price," he said.

Annie Westbrook, Terrence Richardson's mother, told supporters in Waverly on Monday that "a hero speaks up with the truth, a coward remains silent." She urged anyone with information to come forward.