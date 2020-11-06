Jury acquitted two men in 1998 murder of Waverly police officer, but both serving life in prison

WAVERLY — Two men are serving life sentences in large part because of the 1998 murder of a Waverly police officer even though a jury acquitted them of the killing nearly two decades ago.
In a highly unusual, if not singular case, Terrence Richardson and Ferrone Claiborne, their families and other supporters hope to win the help of state and local government officials in investigating the prisoners' long-held innocence claims.
Their lawyer, Jarrett Adams, has evidence he says was not known when his clients were tried that proves they are innocent of the slaying of officer Allen W. Gibson Jr., who was shot to death with his own handgun while struggling with two men.
Adams' efforts have stirred up online interest and WRIC-Channel 8 has done several stories on the innocence claims in recent years. The case surfaced as an issue in the recent race for Sussex County commonwealth’s attorney.
In a prepared statement last month, Gibson's daughter, Crissana Gibson, who was 8 years old when her father was killed, also supported reopening the case and freeing the men if they are innocent, or making sure they remain in prison if guilty.
The federal life sentences were imposed in 2001 by a judge for drug convictions by the same jury that acquitted them of murder. The sentences were welcomed by Gibson's family as delayed justice.
Supporters believe the men are innocent and the sentences are a tragic miscarriage of justice.
If they are innocent, any path to exoneration and freedom will not be simple.
Claiborne and Richardson are in federal prison serving time for a federal drug crime. Their federal appeals have been exhausted and a presidential clemency bid has been rejected.
Initially charged with capital murder, Richardson and Claiborne pleaded guilty in 1999 to lesser charges in Sussex County Circuit Court to avoid the risk of death sentences in a trial. Those guilty pleas were cited by the federal judge when he sentenced them to life in 2001 for the drug convictions.
Adams argues that if the state convictions were wrongful, then so, too, are the federal sentences. Eliminating the Sussex County convictions would eliminate the rationale for imposing life terms in federal court, he argues.
In Virginia courts, a conviction is final after 21 days. No additional evidence can be considered after that. If appeals are denied or not timely filed, there is only one way a court can exonerate persons wrongfully convicted: a writ of actual innocence from either the Virginia Supreme Court or the Court of Appeals.
Few people have won writs without the support of commonwealth's attorneys and/or the Virginia attorney general’s office.
Annie Westbrook, Richardson's mother, told supporters in Waverly on Monday that "for 23 years, Terrence and Ferrone have been fighting to get someone in the justice system to look into their case."
Reached by telephone Thursday, Warren Sturrup, Waverly's police chief in 1998 and the man who hired Gibson, said, "I have great doubts about their guilt."
Sturrup had a controversial tenure as the chief and was later fired by the town. He insists he was largely the victim of politics.
"I'm an older guy now, I just turned 65. I don't want to go to my grave having this on my conscience," said Sturrup. "To me it's a matter of redemption."
Adams himself was wrongfully convicted of a crime in Wisconsin. He was exonerated, freed from prison and later became a lawyer who practices in New York.
He was in Waverly this week doing further research and drawing more attention to what he says has been a great injustice. "This thing has been buried in Sussex County," he says.
He is not sure where the case is immediately headed, but hopes soon to win the support of local and state officials in reexamining the case. Adams said, "This case can't be won in court, until it's won in the court of public opinion."
Addressing a crowd of Richardson and Claiborne's supporters Monday in Waverly, he quoted the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, who said: "'Sometimes you just got to do what's right and hope that the law will catch up.'"
"We're going to do what's right, and we're going to hope that the law catches up," he said.
***
Gibson was killed on a Saturday more than two decades ago in a wooded area behind the Waverly Village Apartments.
The 25-year-old officer was killed shorty after 11 a.m. on April 25, 1998, after following two men he believed were engaged in a drug deal.
Before he died he told a state trooper who arrived on the scene that his handgun "just went off" while he was struggling with two men. He also provided a description of the assailants, one of them, he said, had dreadlocks.
Claiborne and Richardson, neither of whom had dreadlocks, were arrested soon afterward.
Claiborne was represented by Michael "Magic Mike" Morchower and Richardson by David Boone — two prominent Richmond criminal defense lawyers. Morchower died last year, and Boone declined to comment for this story.
According to coverage in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, evidence at the defendants' preliminary hearing was so thin that a judge reduced their bonds from $4 million each to $200,000 for Richardson and $100,000 for Claiborne.
They remained free on bond awaiting trial for the murder of a police officer.
The principal evidence tying the defendants to the killing at the preliminary hearing was the word of a felon who was an acquaintance of Richardson's who testified that Richardson told him he had gotten into a scuffle and "had accidentally shot the cop."
The defense lawyers at the time argued there was no evidence the killing was anything but an accident, and no evidence Claiborne had anything to do with it.
The Times-Dispatch reported that among the witnesses subpoenaed by the defense was Gibson's boss, Sturrup, who had made it clear he believed the killers were still at large.
In 1999, Commonwealth’s Attorney J. David Chappell, who declined to comment for this story, reduced the charges. The guilty pleas related to the shooting avoided the risk of the defendants walking free and clear of any convictions in a jury trial.
When sentenced in Sussex County on March 8, 1999, Richardson netted a five-year term for involuntary manslaughter, and Claiborne was sentenced to time already served as an accessory after the death, a misdemeanor.
Stories in The Times Dispatch noted that the plea deals upset Gibson’s family and members of law enforcement. After pleading guilty but before they were sentenced, federal authorities decided to take a shot at convicting them where Sussex County had failed.
The double-jeopardy bar in the Constitution does not protect defendants from being tried in both state and federal courts on similar charges.
The two men were indicted by a federal grand jury, and the U.S. attorney’s office prosecuted them for Gibson’s murder as part of a drug distribution conspiracy case.
But in June 2001, a U.S. District Court jury did something rare — it acquitted Richardson and Claiborne of murder and related firearms charges after a week-long trial in federal court in Richmond.
A study last year by the Pew Research Center found that in 2018, the vast majority of persons charged in federal court pleaded guilty while just 2% went to trial. Less than 1% were acquitted in trials.
While acquitting Claiborne and Richardson of the murder charges, the jury, however, convicted them of conspiracy to distribute drugs.
Then-assistant U.S. Attorney David Novak, now a federal judge, asked U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne to impose stiffer-than-usual prison terms for their drug convictions on the grounds that the evidence showed that they killed Gibson, even if the jury did not find proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
In federal court, a judge can consider other alleged crimes when fashioning sentences.
A transcript of the September 2001 sentencing hearing shows that Payne was troubled about considering, or "cross referencing," a killing for which the defendants were acquitted when fashioning their sentences for the drug convictions.
The practice, however, has been upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, noted the judge.
In the end, Payne made "the finding by clear and convincing evidence that this killing of another was with malice and aforethought as the law was defined, and under those circumstances, the cross reference applies."
"And it applies even though the jury found the defendants not guilty," said Payne, according to the transcript.
Evidence presented at the federal trial, as outlined by Payne in a 2005 ruling, included testimony from Shawn Wooden, the same acquaintance of Richardson who testified in Sussex County. Court records show he is now in prison for unrelated murder convictions.
Wooden testified that on the morning of the shooting, Claiborne and Richardson had some crack cocaine and the three men walked into the woods so Wooden could sample it.
According to Wooden, Gibson ordered them to halt but Claiborne grabbed Gibson from behind and Richardson grabbed Gibson's gun. Wooden said he heard a gunshot and saw Gibson fall to the ground and Richardson holding the gun.
Payne wrote that that testimony was corroborated by a woman who said she knew Richardson and Claiborne and had purchased crack from them in the past.
That woman testified she saw Richardson, Claiborne and another man walk into the woods behind her apartment that morning and that Gibson followed them a short time later.
The judge conceded that Gibson's dying description of his assailants did not exactly match that of Richardson and Claiborne, but he said the descriptions generally fit the defendants.
Payne also referred to physical and circumstantial evidence and noted that other witnesses also testified that they had heard Claiborne and Richardson confess to their involvement in the shooting of officer Gibson.
Even as Payne sentenced them, the transcript of their federal sentencing hearing shows the two maintained their innocence and complained they only pleaded guilty in Sussex County because they faced possible death sentences if tried for capital murder before a jury.
***
Richardson, 49, and Claiborne, 44, are now held in a federal prison in Petersburg and if the route that got them there is complicated, so too, is their way out.
Adams began working on their behalf more than three years ago. With the help of an investigator and others, he has obtained thousands of pages of documents and records related to the case.
Among them is a handwritten statement from a then-10-year-old witness, Shannequia Gay, that appears to implicate someone else in the slaying, a man with "dreads." The girl also, Adams learned, identified that same person in a photo lineup.
"It is entirely unclear why ... the handwritten statement of Ms. Gay was never turned over to Mr. Richardson and Mr. Claiborne and may not have been turned over to the commonwealth's attorney," wrote Adams in a 23-page report on the case.
Adams alleges that the withheld, handwritten statement was changed when typed up by authorities. Among other things, her reference to "dreads" was omitted and changed to "long cornrows that were flat on his head with like braids going down the back."
"The guilty pleas were entered before they learned there was a witness who identified another suspect, therefore it makes the guilty plea fraudulent," Adams said earlier this month.
In 1998, Wooden, who is now in state prison for a double murder, had been recently released from prison and was facing sexual assault charges when he was questioned by police about the Gibson shooting, said Adams.
Wooden initially said he knew nothing about the shooting but later implicated Richardson.
Adams dismisses Wooden and the female witness who corroborated Wooden's testimony — the only testimony placing Richardson and Claiborne at the scene — as false and said that both had ample reasons to lie.
He said that the woman's brother — who is now in prison for malicious wounding and at the time of the Gibson slaying, was on bond for a firearm charge — fit the description Gibson gave of one of his assailants. He also is the man that Gay identified walking into the woods behind the Waverly Village apartments followed by the police officer.
Her brother, Adams said, had dreadlocks, which another witness said were cut off the day after the slaying. Her boyfriend fit the description of the other assailant, contends Adams.
Sturrup said his department did not have an investigator and that he was shut out of the investigation by the sheriff's department. "I was receiving information from the community and I was passing it on to them," he said.
"They arrested Shawn Wooden and Richardson based on information that I passed on to them," said Sturrup. Wooden apparently implicated Claiborne, he said.
Sturrup said he did not know either Richardson or Claiborne and had never arrested them for drugs, nor had the Sussex County Sheriff's office, even though federal authorities accused them of being major dealers.
Sturrup noted that as Gibson was dying and describing his assailants, he said one of them had dreadlocks.
"The people of the town were telling me that the dreadlock guy was in town ... and the next day the dreadlock guy cut his dreads off. You don't spend years growing dreads just to cut them off like that," said Sturrup.
Sturrup contends that that man's sister, who became a witness in the case, was told what to say by investigators. "They leaned heavily on her," he said.
Times-Dispatch stories reported that, not long after Gibson's slaying, Sturrup was charged in state court with forgery and in federal court for violating the rights of two people in his agitated actions following the shooting. He allegedly wrongfully seized one man and picked up and handled the weapon used to shoot Gibson, possibly destroying evidence.
While fired by the town of Waverly, Sturrup was acquitted of the forgery charge and the federal charge was dismissed when Sturrup, now 65, agreed to leave law enforcement.
"They wanted me out of there, I was not their guy," he said of town officials. Sturrup alleges the charges were unwarranted and the result of small town politics and an effort to discredit his competence and credibility.
Sturrup testified at Richardson and Claiborne's federal trial that the woman who testified against the two men told him that she had been told what to say by someone from the Sussex County sheriff's office.
However, Payne ordered the jury to ignore Sturrup's testimony when he said the woman did not give him the specific name or organization that allegedly told her what to say, according to a Times-Dispatch story.
The former police chief said Thursday that he was reluctant to testify for the defense and wanted someone punished as much as anyone for Gibson's death. "I needed somebody to pay the price, but, I'm not going to have innocent blood pay the price," he said.
Annie Westbrook, Terrence Richardson's mother, told supporters in Waverly on Monday that "a hero speaks up with the truth, a coward remains silent." She urged anyone with information to come forward.
"There are residents in Sussex County that know what happened to officer Gibson," she said. "You saw something, you know something — say something. It's way, way past time. Now is the time to make things right."
"I know my son is not guilty," she said. "But he is serving a life sentence for a crime he didn't commit while the actual killers are walking around, free."
