Justice Mims is leaving Virginia Supreme Court next year

Virginia Supreme Court Justice William C. Mims, a former state delegate, senator and Virginia attorney general, will not seek reappointment when his current term on the high court expires on March 31.

In a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, Mims wrote that he was providing ample notice so those wishing to be considered for the court can advance their candidacies. The General Assembly will take up the upcoming vacancy when it reconvenes in January.

"Serving the people of the Commonwealth for a 12-year term on the court, and 30 years overall, has been an honor beyond measure," he wrote. "I have been blessed with meaningful work and valued colleagues. Now as I approach my 65th birthday in June 2022, the time has come to discern other opportunities to serve."

In an email to the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Thursday, Mims wrote: "Federal judges have lifetime appointments. Virginia's judges, by contrast, serve for terms of years. This advances the 'citizen jurist' concept, whereby capable individuals regularly have the opportunity to advance. I have been honored to serve on the court for one-third of my legal career and I am grateful for the trust that has been placed in me."