Juul agrees to $438.5 million settlement, youth marketing restrictions

E-cigarette maker Juul has settled a two-year-old investigation of its marketing and sales practices by 34 states and territories, including Virginia, with a $438.5 million agreement to pay damages and follow strict new limits on rules on how it reaches minors.

Virginia will receive $16.61 million over six to 10 years, Attorney General Jason Miyares said.

The agreement comes on the heels of federal health officials’ June order barring Juul from selling and distributing its e-cigarettes in the U.S., a blow to Henrico County-based Altria Group., the cigarette maker that spent $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in the company.

But the next month, the Food and Drug Administration temporarily suspended the order saying it wanted to do further reviews. The stay did not rescind the order, however, FDA said.

It is illegal for youth to purchase and use e-cigarettes, but the investigation showed that Juul became the dominant player in the e-cigarette market by deliberately launching an advertising campaign that appealed to youth, Miyares said.

The investigation found that Juul sold to underage users through product launch parties, advertisements using young and trendy-looking models, social media posts and free samples, Miyares said.

Its marketing stressed a sleek design that was easy to conceal, and its products were flavored it knew attracted youth. The company also adjusted the chemical composition of its product to make the vapor less harsh for young users, he added.

The investigation also found that Juul’s labeling suggested its product had less nicotine than it actually did, and that its original packaging did not clearly disclose that it contained nicotine.

The company also misrepresented that its product was a smoking cessation device without FDA approval to make such claims, Miyares said.

It knew its age verification techniques were ineffective, Miyares said.

In the settlement Juul agreed it would stop marketing its e-cigarettes to minors.

To make sure of that, it agreed it would no longer offer free samples, advertise on billboards, public transportation or stores if 15% or more of customers are minors. It also agreed it will not send out direct-to-consumer ads or allow access to its website unless it had verified an individual’s age.

In addition, it agreed to refrain from arranging for paid product placement and paid influencers, or from showing people under 35 in marketing material or from using cartoons in its ads.

It must obtain FDA approval for the flavors its products offer.

The company will also stop offering branded merchandise, will be unable to obtain naming rights or sponsorships.

The agreement also includes sales and distribution restrictions, including where the product may be displayed and accessed in stores, online sales limits, retail sales limits, age verification on all sales, and a retail compliance check protocol.

“Youth vaping is an epidemic … But Juul targeted young people with deceptive social media advertising campaigns and misled the public about the product’s dangers,” Miyares said.

Altria declined to comment on the settlement.

Juul said in a written statement: "This settlement with 34 states and territories is a significant part of our ongoing commitment to resolve issues from the past.

"The terms of the agreement are aligned with our current business practices which we started to implement after our company-wide reset in the Fall of 2019," it added.

In 2019, Juul stopped selling flavored products, limiting its line of products to tobacco and menthol and halted television, print, and digital product advertising.

The FDA's 2021 youth e-cigarette survey found just under 7% of youth who vaped said they used Juul's products, ranking it fourth among e-cigarette companies.