Juul agrees to $438.5 million settlement, youth marketing restrictions

E-cigarette maker Juul has settled a two-year-old investigation of its marketing and sales practices by 34 states and territories, including Virginia, with a $438.5 million agreement to pay damages and follow strict new limits on rules on how it reaches minors.
Virginia will receive $16.61 million over six to 10 years, Attorney General Jason Miyares said.
The agreement comes on the heels of federal health officials’ June order barring Juul from selling and distributing its e-cigarettes in the U.S., a blow to Henrico County-based Altria Group., the cigarette maker that spent $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in the company.
But the next month, the Food and Drug Administration temporarily suspended the order saying it wanted to do further reviews. The stay did not rescind the order, however, FDA said.
It is illegal for youth to purchase and use e-cigarettes, but the investigation showed that Juul became the dominant player in the e-cigarette market by deliberately launching an advertising campaign that appealed to youth, Miyares said.
The investigation found that Juul sold to underage users through product launch parties, advertisements using young and trendy-looking models, social media posts and free samples, Miyares said.
Its marketing stressed a sleek design that was easy to conceal, and its products were flavored it knew attracted youth. The company also adjusted the chemical composition of its product to make the vapor less harsh for young users, he added.
The investigation also found that Juul’s labeling suggested its product had less nicotine than it actually did, and that its original packaging did not clearly disclose that it contained nicotine.
The company also misrepresented that its product was a smoking cessation device without FDA approval to make such claims, Miyares said.
It knew its age verification techniques were ineffective, Miyares said.
In the settlement Juul agreed it would stop marketing its e-cigarettes to minors.
To make sure of that, it agreed it would no longer offer free samples, advertise on billboards, public transportation or stores if 15% or more of customers are minors. It also agreed it will not send out direct-to-consumer ads or allow access to its website unless it had verified an individual’s age.
In addition, it agreed to refrain from arranging for paid product placement and paid influencers, or from showing people under 35 in marketing material or from using cartoons in its ads.
It must obtain FDA approval for the flavors its products offer.
The company will also stop offering branded merchandise, will be unable to obtain naming rights or sponsorships.
The agreement also includes sales and distribution restrictions, including where the product may be displayed and accessed in stores, online sales limits, retail sales limits, age verification on all sales, and a retail compliance check protocol.
“Youth vaping is an epidemic … But Juul targeted young people with deceptive social media advertising campaigns and misled the public about the product’s dangers,” Miyares said.
Altria declined to comment on the settlement.
Juul said in a written statement: "This settlement with 34 states and territories is a significant part of our ongoing commitment to resolve issues from the past.
"The terms of the agreement are aligned with our current business practices which we started to implement after our company-wide reset in the Fall of 2019," it added.
In 2019, Juul stopped selling flavored products, limiting its line of products to tobacco and menthol and halted television, print, and digital product advertising.
The FDA's 2021 youth e-cigarette survey found just under 7% of youth who vaped said they used Juul's products, ranking it fourth among e-cigarette companies.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
FILE - Packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs is displayed on Feb. 25, 2020, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. In a deal announced Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs will pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)