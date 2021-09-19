 Skip to main content
Juvenile fatally shot during fight at Virginia county fair
RINGGOLD, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal shooting of a juvenile at a county fair.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Saturday night at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair.

The Danville Register & Bee reports that the sheriff’s office is withholding the identity of the victim.

Authorities did not disclose exactly where the shooting occurred, only that it happened at the fairgrounds in Ringgold. A news release also did not provide an exact time of the incident.

A post on the fair’s Facebook page said a fight broke out in the parking lot and “ended in a young man losing his life to a senseless act of gun violence.”

