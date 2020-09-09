Kanye West appeals ruling barring him from Virginia presidential ballot to state Supreme Court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West has appealed to the Virginia Supreme Court a Richmond Circuit judge's ruling barring him from Virginia's presidential ballot.

Richmond Circuit Judge Joi Taylor on Thursday found that 11 of the elector oaths West submitted "were obtained by improper, fraudulent or misleading means" or are otherwise invalid because of notary violations and misconduct.

The judge found West's Aug. 28 certification invalid and ordered state elections officials not to permit West's name to be printed on elections ballots.

West's lawyers allege that the judge erred. For instance, they assert that the plaintiffs - two Suffolk residents who said they did not intend to sign up as electors for West - have no private right of action under the state's election code.

"No parade of horribles need be imagined to see why the Code does not vest elections authority in private citizens; the parade of horribles is this case," write West's new lawyers in the case, E. Mark Braden and Trevor M. Stanley of the Washington firm Baker & Hostetler.