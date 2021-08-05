Language in budget bill would allow certain state meetings to be done electronically

The amended budget state lawmakers are finalizing in a special session includes broad language that would allow many state boards and commissions to meet electronically for the next 11 months even though Virginia is no longer under a state of emergency.
While that's convenient for lawmakers who don't want to drive to Richmond for a meeting, the proposal should have been vetted by the state's Freedom of Information Advisory Council, said Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government.
Popping the language in the budget without notice during a short special session and not running it through the legislative process resulted in language that's less than precise, she said.
It would extend to a large number of government panels, potentially, and allow them to meet virtually when they're gathering information and not voting, she said. The language does not apply to General Assembly committees.
"The problem with this section is that it is saying, 'If we’re just listening, if we’re just gathering, there’s nothing to be gained from all of us being in the same room,' " Rhyne said.
"If you look at local government you know that’s not the case. You know the audience, the speakers, and those who are not choosing to speak are interested in seeing the members and watching how they react, they’re interested in seeing each other as well. And what this bill leaves unsaid, I think, is if there’s not a quorum in one place, where is the public supposed to show up?”
The answer, some Democratic lawmakers say, is on their laptops.
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn referred questions about the need for the language to Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, chairman of the Appropriations Committee.
"I think the pragmatism of that policy change was highlighted by the necessary adaptations made during the pandemic," Torian spokeswoman Gigi DeJoy said by email.
"When the General Assembly is not in session, our part-time legislators are living and working all across Virginia. It's simply much easier to hold informational meetings – not meetings where votes or other formal actions are taken – and have good attendance when members can join virtually."
The new budget language:
That notwithstanding any other provision of law, any permanent or interim legislative study or advisory commission, committee, or subcommittee, other than a standing committee of the General Assembly to which bills and resolutions are referred during a legislative session pursuant to Article IV, Section 11 of the Constitution of Virginia, or any executive advisory board or council may conduct a meeting by electronic communications means without a quorum of the public body physically assembled at one location if the meeting is being held solely to receive presentations, updates, public comment, or conduct other forms of information gathering. If a quorum is not physically assembled, the commission, committee, subcommittee, board, or council shall not take any votes or make any formal recommendations at such meeting.
