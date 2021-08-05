Language in budget bill would allow certain state meetings to be done electronically

The amended budget state lawmakers are finalizing in a special session includes broad language that would allow many state boards and commissions to meet electronically for the next 11 months even though Virginia is no longer under a state of emergency.

While that's convenient for lawmakers who don't want to drive to Richmond for a meeting, the proposal should have been vetted by the state's Freedom of Information Advisory Council, said Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government.

Popping the language in the budget without notice during a short special session and not running it through the legislative process resulted in language that's less than precise, she said.

It would extend to a large number of government panels, potentially, and allow them to meet virtually when they're gathering information and not voting, she said. The language does not apply to General Assembly committees.

"The problem with this section is that it is saying, 'If we’re just listening, if we’re just gathering, there’s nothing to be gained from all of us being in the same room,' " Rhyne said.