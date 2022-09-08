Late British monarch a presence in Virginia during its highs and lows

Over a half-century, Queen Elizabeth II made three visits to Virginia, where her appearances marked pivotal points - some of them wrenching - for the British colony-turned-American state named more 400 years ago for her enthroned ancestor, Elizabeth I.

The queen, who died Thursday at age 96, made her initial visit in 1957, marking the 350th anniversary of Jamestown, the first permanent English-speaking settlement in the New World.

Her appearances at Jamestown and Williamsburg, the Colonial capital, were for the conservative machine that controlled Virginia a celebratory respite from growing tensions over a U.S. Supreme Court ruling three years earlier opening to Black students previously white-only public school classrooms.

At the reconstructed Jamestown fort, the queen and Prince Philip, who died in 2021, noticed in its stocks, according to an account by Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Charles McDowell, "two unhappy-looking prisoners." Elizabeth wondered aloud whether such confinement was painful, with the prince asking if they had been pelted with rotten eggs.

When one of the prisoners said he'd been punished for spreading gossip - to this day, the bane of Britain's royal family - Del. Lewis McMurrran. D-Newport News, an unapologetic Anglophile and chairman of Jamestown anniversary celebration, referred to the men in the stocks as "her majesty's loyal opposition."

Elizabeth returned during the American bicentennial in 1976, as Virginia's transition from rural backwater to suburban dynamo was accelerating. (She also would make a brief stop at Arlington National Cemetery during a visit to Washington in 1991.)

Her visit to Monticello, home of Thomas Jefferson, and the Jefferson-founded University of Virginia spotlighted Virginia's role in shedding the British imperial yoke for representative democracy that, paradoxically, would perpetuate for more than 250 years Black slavery that the English established here in 1619.

It was in 2007, on Elizabeth's final visit to Virginia, that the monarch - in an address to the state legislature at the freshly renovated state Capitol - would note that the state's long story, not unlike that of her realm, had failed to fully acknowledge the roles of the indigenous peoples whose lands were seized by English colonists and whence sprang wealth achieved with the labor of enslaved Black people.

That trip, too, would be something of a balm, easing the sting of a mass shooting at Virginia Tech several weeks earlier in which 33 people died, including the gunman.

Speaking from the dais in the House of Delegates, Elizabeth expressed condolences for the "dreadful events" at Virginia Tech, offering "on behalf of the people of the United Kingdom ... my deepest sympathies at this time of such grief and sorrow."

She and her Philip would include in their stop in Richmond a private meeting with students who had survived the mass slaying - then the worst in U.S. history - as well as families of students killed or wounded in the attack.

"She and Prince Philip couldn't have been more solicitous," Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who was governor at the time, said in an interview Thursday with The Times-Dispatch, adding that the queen also visited with workers from the Capitol restoration - many of them Hispanic - in the Old Senate Chamber, where hangs of a vast mural of the British defeat at Yorktown in October 1781.

Behind the queen, at the Speaker's rostrum, sat the Republican House Speaker, William Howell of Stafford, and the Senate President Pro Tempore John Chichester, R-Stafford. The pair, then estranged over policy, combined on a present for Elizabeth: a rare first-edition book by Jefferson they presented to her at a reception at the Executive Mansion.

Recalling that moment, Howell said "she was quite the lady," noting, too, that the queen resembled his Aunt Margaret, an English emigree known as "Billie."

In her remarks to the General Assembly, Elizabeth said that the Virginia colony - named, apparently at the suggestion of explorer Sir Walter Raleigh, for Elizabeth I, known as the Virgin Queen - would become the foundation of a "great nation, founded on the eternal values of democracy and equality, based on the rule of law and the promotion of freedom."

But Elizabeth said she had learned since her 1957 visit that ideals and reality were in conflict.

"Fifty years on we are now in a position to reflect more candidly on the Jamestown legacy," she said.

"Human progress rarely comes without cost. And those early years in Jamestown, when three great civilizations came together for the first time, Western European, Native American and African, released a train of events which continues to have a profound social impact, not only in the United States, but also in the United Kingdom and Europe."

Noting that Virginia's quadricentennial and the bicentennial of the abolition of the British slave trade fell on the same year, the queen said, "It is right that we continue to reassess the meaning of historical events in the changing context of the present."

The remarks to the legislature did not go off seamlessly.

Confusion over the timing and staging of the appearance prompted the House sergeant at arms to mistakenly announce several times that Elizabeth was entering the chamber, jammed with lawmakers and guests, all of whom sprang to their feet to cheer and applaud, expecting to see the sovereign ply the center aisle. But alas not.

When the queen finally arrived, the boisterous welcome included former Gov. George Allen jokingly calling out, "Sic semper tyrannis" - Thus always to tyrants - the state motto.

Elizabeth's 1976 visit included remarks to 18,000 outside UVa's Cabell Hall, where, accompanied by Gov. Mills E. Godwin Jr., she declared that "the long-standing partnership between Britain and America has its roots here in Virginia" - a reference to the Jamestown settlement in the swampy tidewater, more than 100 miles east of Charlottesville, she had visited in 1957, five years after assuming the British throne, and to which she would return in 2007.

The queen was not alone among royal visitors to modern-day Virginia.

In 1981, two months before marrying Diana Spencer, Elizabeth's son and successor, now King Charles III, appeared in Norfolk, touring NATO headquarters there and the giant aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, before heading by helicopter to Williamsburg for stops at the restored Colonial town site and the College of William and Mary.

It is the only American university that still operates under its royal charter - one issued in 1693 by William III, a Dutch-born member of the family that has reigned Great Britain for more than 1,200 years, including 70 under Elizabeth II that distinguished her as her nation's longest-serving monarch.