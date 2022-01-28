Lawmakers may order study of secretive commission that investigates judges

Of the 395 complaints, 371 were dismissed. The commission found that many of them didn't fall within the commission's jurisdiction or state a violation of the Canons of Judicial Conduct - the rules of ethical conduct for Virginia's judges.

JIRC found that in five cases, a judge breached the canons, but dismissed the complaint, the report said. One case remained active when the report was filed.

Lawmakers want more information

Boysko, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said she's heard questions about how judges are held accountable for misconduct. Other than impeachment, which is extremely rare, JIRC is the only source of judicial accountability, she said.

As a lawmaker, she said she doesn't have a good understanding of how JIRC operates.

"Somebody used the word 'black hole,'" she said. "I know that people make JIRC complaints and file them, and then nothing is ever revealed about anything."

She said she understands protecting the integrity of a judge, but there's not enough public feedback about what happens in the cases.